Wizards hold on in Orlando, 95-91

After playing the Warriors on Thursday and landing in Orlando late last night, the Wizards held on against the Magic on Friday, 95-91. Washington led by as many as 18, but Orlando came all the way back to make it close late in the fourth. Bradley Beal willed the Wizards to victory, scoring 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 5-of-7 from deep to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Along with Beal’s hot shooting night, Jeff Green finished the game 6-of-9 from behind the arc en route to a season-high 24 points. The Wizards made 11 of their first 18 triples and finished 15-of-27 (55.6%) from long range. On the other side, the Magic only made 7-of-33 (21.2%) from deep, despite dominating the paint (60-32) and the glass (52-38).

The Wizards held the Magic to only 38 points in the first half, with the Magic shooting 36.2% from the field. Washington kept Orlando in check from beyond the arc, as the Magic only made 3-of-21 from deep in the first half. Green led the Wizards with 14 points in the first half, including 4-of-6 3-point shooting. Washington shot 9-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half and closed the second quarter on a 26-11 run.

The Magic used a 19-2 run to close the gap to one point at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. Orlando shot 11-of-15 from the field in the third, gaining momentum after once trailing by 18. The Wizards would hold the lead until 4:24 left in the fourth quarter when the Magic tied it at 87-87.

Shortly after the Magic took their first lead since the first quarter, Beal’s monstrous dunk tied the game at 91 with 1:16 remaining. Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds, missed two free throws with 59.6 seconds remaining, and Green made the winning basket on the other end to put the Wizards up 93-91. After the Wizards forced the Magic’s 15th and 16th turnovers, Trevor Ariza made two free throws with 3.3 seconds left to solidify the win.

“I think it’s a big win for us," head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. "There’s a lot of factors, a lot of things that we can use an excuse, but our team’s not going to do that. We did get in late. We were sharing the basketball. It got a little sticky there at the end of the third quarter, but I thought overall we played with a lot of grit and that’s how you have to play to win on the road.”

“I didn’t have it going…my team had it going," Green said postgame. "It isn’t about how I played, it is about how we played. We got the win. We gutted this one out and we fought through the lapses that we had, and we found a way to win.”

“We were playing for each other," Green added. "making the extra pass, the right pass and for each other. We have guys who can score and who can shoot. We have guys who can penetrate, get to the rim, and get to the paint and today we found a way to do both. We made plays and we made them when it count.”

Washington improved to 13-0 when leading by 15 or more in a game, and is now 6-2 on the second night of a back-to-back this season. The road trip will continue on Sunday as the Wizards (21-27) take on the Spurs. Washington has not won in San Antonio since 1999. Tip is set for 7:00 P.M. on NBC Sports Washington.