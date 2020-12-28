Recap: Wizards lose to Magic, 120-113, despite 51 points from Beal, Neto

FINAL: Wizards 113 | Magic 120

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (29), Raul Neto (22), Thomas Bryant (16)

Magic: Terrence Ross (26), Markelle Fultz (26), Evan Fournier (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards (0-3) were defeated by the Magic (3-0) 120-113 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 29 points while Terrence Ross and Markelle Fultz each scored 26 to lead Orlando. Washington was playing without star guard Russell Westbrook (rest) on Sunday, but Raul Neto filled in with a career performance.

“Nobody likes to lose,” Beal said postgame. “Nobody enjoys losing. We’re all frustrated, we’re all upset. But it’s a positive kind of fierceness that we have. It’s in the right direction. It’s about winning. It’s not pointing a finger at one guy or anything like that. We all have to do better, we all have to play better.”

The Wizards raced out to an early lead, opening the first 3:36 of the game on a 16-4 run. Washington’s offense was clicking in the first quarter, shooting 14-23 (.609) from the field en route to 35 points. Neto, Robin Lopez and Troy Brown Jr. each scored six points while Beal led the team with seven. In the second quarter, the Wizards were efficient, shooting 12-22 (.545) from the field, but fell behind as the Magic chipped away from the free throw line. Orlando shot 15-16 (.938) from the line while the Wizards did not make a trip to the stripe in the second quarter.

Washington took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 34-15. After Isaac Bonga knocked down a three, Neto made one of his best passes of the night to a driving Deni Avdija. About a minute later, Neto scored on a driving layup of his own to spark an 11-2 Wizards run that put the team up 79-68 with 6:14 left in the third. With just over a minute left in the quarter, Lopez converted on a hook shot to put the Wizards up 17. Orlando, however, owned the fourth quarter. The Wizards’ lead was cut to 99-96 when Terrence Ross his a three with just under seven minutes to go in the game. With 2:57 left, Orlando tied the game at 107 and took a three-point lead on the following possession. The Wizards countered, scoring six consecutive points to take a three-point lead of their own on a Neto driving layup with one minute remaining. Orlando then closed the game on a 10-0 run to take back the lead and secure the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Neto steps up in Westbrook’s absence

Playing in place of Westbrook (rest), Neto made the most of his opportunity, tying his career high with 22 points on 10-17 (.588) shooting to go along with five assists. Neto was key to the Wizards’ third quarter run that turned into a 17-point lead. As the Magic worked their way back into the game, Neto stepped up again. He hit the 20-point mark on a 3-pointer with 7:14 left in the game to slow the Magic run and give the Wizards an eight-point lead and then hit another clutch layup in the final minute of the game.

“I thought (Neto) was tremendous throughout the game,” Brooks said postgame. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win because he definitely would have gotten the game ball the way he played throughout the game.”

Throughout the entire preseason, Brooks was effusive in his praise for the veteran guard.

“He’s impressive,” Brooks said of Neto earlier this month. “He does his job every day. Every day you notice that he just chips away. And he grows on you. He’s a competitor. He’s as competitive as anyone on our team. He’s feisty. He’s not the biggest guy, not the quickest guy, but he doesn’t give any real estate on the floor. He fights for everything…He’s going to put a lot of pressure, good pressure, one me and the staff to try and find him opportunities on the court.”

Neto is likely to see more opportunity in this role if Westbrook continues to sit for the second game of back-to-backs.

Beal’s hot start ties Bellamy’s franchise record

Bradley Beal’s performance through the first three games of the season has earned him another line in franchise record book. Coming off performances of 31 and 39 points, Beal’s game-high 29 points against Orlando give him 99 total points through the Wizards’ first three games, tying Walt Bellamy (1962-63) for the most points in the first three games of a season in franchise history.

Wizards contain Vucevic, give up big nights to guards

After totaling 22 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday night, the Wizards managed to hold Nikola Vucevic in check. Vucevic finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, shooting 5-11 (.454) from the field. Bryant spent the majority of the time guarding the big man and was plus-one in 32 minutes on the court.

While the Wizards were successful in resolving their Vucevic problem from Saturday night, they were unable to contain the Orlando guards on Sunday. Terrence Ross (26 points) scored 20-plus for the second straight day while Markelle Fultz tallied a career-high 26 points of his own.

NEXT UP: Bulls at Wizards / Tuesday, December 29 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

