Recap: Dinwiddie, defense lead the way vs. Magic as Wizards win fourth-straight

FINAL: WIZARDS 104 | MAGIC 92

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Spencer Dinwiddie (23), Montrezl Harrell (20), Kyle Kuzma (17)

MAGIC: Cole Anthony (22), Wendell Carter Jr. (17), Mo Bamba (14)

SUMMARY

The Wizards have now won four-straight games after a 104-92 win over the Magic on Saturday night at Amway Center. With Bradley Beal (personal reasons) out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell combined for 43 points to lead the way for Washington. With the win, the Wizards improve to 22-10 in their last 32 games against the Magic.

Aaron Holiday, who started in place of Beal, scored the first points of the night on a driving finger-roll layup. Soon after, a 14-3 Wizards run put Washington up eight with just over two minutes left in the first quarter – and started when Harrell checked in for the first time. Immediately upon hitting the court, Harrell scored or assisted on Washington’s next five buckets. In his four minutes on the court, he was plus-11 and totaled six points, two rebounds and two assists. Between the first and second quarters, Washington held Orlando without a point for nearly nine minutes, allowing the Wizards to jump out to a 14-point lead early in the second quarter. After an 11-0 Orlando run cut Washington’s advantage to 38-33 with four minutes left in the first half, Holiday scored on back-to-back possessions to put Washington back up double-digits and helped propel the team to a 50-37 halftime advantage.

Kyle Kuzma scored on four consecutive possessions mid-way through the third quarter – a difficult mid-range fadeaway and back-to-back-to-back triples to put Washington back up by 19 points. Kuzma finished the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds, his third game in a row with at least 15 points and five rebounds and fifth double-double of the season. Harrell converted an and-one dunk for three of his six consecutive points to give the Wizards their first 20-point lead of the night with 1:46 left in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Wizards gave up some ground, but shot 9-16 (.562) from the field to keep the Magic at bay and hold on for the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Dinwiddie does it all with Beal out

The Wizards were playing Saturday night without Bradley Beal (personal reasons) for just the second time this season. After scoring a season-high 34 points in the only other game Beal has missed, Dinwiddie put up another big performance against the Magic. Dinwiddie started strong, totaling 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the first half. He finished the night with an efficient 10-18 (.556) shooting line, including 7-9 (.777) from inside the arc, scoring 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists. It marked the third time this season Dinwiddie finished with 20-plus points and his second points-rebounds double-double of the year.

Harrell puts up another big performance off the bench

Harrell entered the game with a league-leading three double-doubles off the bench, including a 24-point, 11-rebound performance in Washington’s comeback win against the Cavaliers on Thursday night. Against the Magic, Harrell was impactful from the moment he checked in through the final horn. He finished the night with 20 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes – and while he wasn’t able to add to his double-double total, Harrell registered a career-high seven assists.

Wizards’ win earns sole possession of first place

The Wizards’ four-game winning streak is their longest of the season and second streak of at least three games. At 9-3 on the season, Washington holds sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of second-place Brooklyn. The last four wins, two at home and two on the road, have come in different ways. First a balanced, blowout win over Memphis. Then, a hard-fought victory over the defending-champion Bucks in which Beal played his best game of the season, going for 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Thursday against Cleveland, with Beal not playing at his usual level, the supporting cast stepped up to fuel a comeback in the fourth quarter. Finally, with Beal away from the team on Saturday night, the Wizards took care of business from start to finish against a struggling Magic team. All four wins, however, have come by way of dominant defensive performances. Washington has allowed 94 points or fewer in all four wins. Next up, the Wizards take on the Pelicans before four-consecutive games against the Hornets and Heat.