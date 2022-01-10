Recap: Kuzma's 20-20 game, Beal's block lead Wizards to 102-100 win over Magic

FINAL: WIZARDS 102 | MAGIC 100

Behind a career night from Kyle Kuzma and a clutch showing from Bradley Beal, the Wizards earned a hard-fought 102-100 win over the Magic on Sunday night in Orlando. Kuzma finished with a team-high 27 points to go along with 22 rebounds, becoming the first Wizard to record a 20-20 game since Antawn Jamison in 2010.

Kuzma played the entire fourth quarter and scored 14 of his 27 points in the final frame. He now has 20-plus points in seven-consecutive games with double-digit rebounds in five of those seven.

“Kyle made some huge plays,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “He rebounded the ball exceptionally well tonight. We know he can make big shots. He’s made big shots for us all season. He’s staying in attack mode, which is great.”

After Washington missed two of four free throws in the games closing seconds, Orlando had a chance to win the game on the final possession, but Beal extended and blocked a 3-point attempt by Gary Harris at the buzzer, sealing the Wizards win.

“It was a tremendous play,” Unseld Jr. said. “His athleticism to make a play like that is huge.”

With 20 points and seven assists, Beal has now tallied 20-plus points and five-plus assist in each of his last nine games.

The Washington defense started the night strong, holding Orlando to just three points in the first 4:25 of the game – and opened the game on an 13-3 run, highlighted by a step-back corner 3-pointer from Beal. The Magic had an answer, rattling off a 23-4 run late in the first quarter to nearly take a double-digit lead of their own.

Rui Hachimura, who missed the Wizards’ first 39 games of the season, made his 2021-22 debut on Sunday night, checking in with 6:30 left in the first quarter. Hachimura finished the night with six points, three rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes. He scored his first points of the night on a free throw with 7:41 left in the second quarter and his first field goal on a baseline dunk just over a minute later. Late in the third quarter, Hachimura grabbed an offensive rebound off a Raul Neto miss and slammed home his second dunk of the night.

“I thought he did great,” Unseld Jr. said of Hachimura. “He was aggressive. I think he gives you that physicality that we lack at times. His size, his ability to play off the bounce.”

“It was great,” Hachimura said postgame. “I’ve been waiting or this moment. I had to take a little time off but I’m so happy to be back on the court and playing with these guys. I missed the feeling. It was great.”

Mid-way through the third, Daniel Gafford recorded a block on one end and got down the court to catch an alley-oop on the other to cap a 16-6 Wizards run to start the second half. Washington’s lead, however, did not last. Terrence Ross scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, shooting 7-7 (.1000) from the field in the third quarter alone to lead a Magic resurgence.

Down 77-69 in the opening minutes of the fourth, Davis Bertans knocked down threes on back-to-back possessions before a driving bank shot by Kuzma cut the Orlando lead to 79-77. In a back-and-forth final few minutes, Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope buried corner threes to set up the wild sequence in the final seconds.

With the win, Washington improves to 8-2 in games decided by three points or less and has now won four-straight against the Magic.