Beal returns with 27 points as Wizards fall to Magic

Despite another strong performance from their bench unit, the Wizards (10-23) were defeated 122-101 by the Orlando Magic (15-19) Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal, who missed the last two games due to lower right leg soreness, totaled 27 points in his return to lead five Wizards scoring in double figures.

“They made stops and they made shots,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “It was only a four-point game at the half, and I thought we didn't play well and we're only down four. So I thought we were going to be able to come back and generate some energy and have guys fly around like we've done the last couple of games. It just never happened.”

Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half, shooting 6-14 (.428) from the field. Beal also added five assists, giving him 12 games this season with at least 25 points and five assists. Only five players in the league have recorded more such games this season.

For the second game in a row, the Wizards bench outscored the starters, this time tallying 57 points. Jordan McRae, who scored a season-high 29 points against Miami on Monday night, finished with 15 points and seven rebounds against Orlando on Wednesday. Reserves Troy Brown Jr. (14), Ish Smith (10) and Garrison Mathews (10) each reached double digit scoring as well while Anzejs Pasecniks grabbed 10 rebounds for the second consecutive game.

As a team, the Wizards shot 33-87 (.379) from the field, their third-lowest single-game shooting percentage of the season.

“We didn't make shots,” Brooks said. “They're a good defensive team. They're good defense team. They're active, they're long, they've some good athletes, good size. They come off the bench with some big guys. They cover the ground, they cover the floor, they try to take away the three, and we didn't, we missed. I thought we had decent looks.”

After falling in an early nine-point hole, Pasecniks, McRae and Mathews checked in and pulled Washington back within one point. As a whole, the Wizards bench accounted for 14 of the team’s 29 first quarter points.

Already down starting forward Aaron Gordon, Orlando took another blow to its frontcourt depth when forward Johnathan Isaac went down with a hyperextended left knee on a fast break drive to the basket. Isaac was stretchered off the court and did not return.

Down seven just over two minutes into the second quarter, Smith, Beal and McRae orchestrated an 8-0 lead to take a one-point lead. Orlando answered with a 15-6 run to take an eight-point lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the game. Orlando outscored Washington 60-43 in the second half, led by 10 points and eight rebounds from Nikola Vucevic, who finished the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

With the loss, the Wizards fall to 0-3 on the season against the Magic. The teams’ four-game season series will wrap up next Wednesday, January 8 in Orlando.

The Wizards are back in action on Friday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (14-20) at 7:00 P.M. in the first game of their only home back-to-back of the season. On Saturday, Washington takes on the Denver Nuggets (23-10) at 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have split three of their four back-to-backs this season.