Preview: Wizards host Magic Saturday night in home opener

The Wizards (0-1) host the Magic (1-0) on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in Washington’s first home game of the 2020-21 season. The Wizards are looking to bounce back from a close loss to the Sixers while the Magic are coming off a six-point win over the defending Eastern Conference champion Heat.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Thomas Bryant

Magic: G – Markelle Fultz, G – Evan Fournier, F – Dwayne Bacon, F – Aaron Gordon, C – Nikola Vucevic

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Bilateral Eye; Bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis – out)

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee injury recovery – out), James Ennis III (right calf/hamstring strain – out), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)

STORYLINES

“Patient” Avdija draws praise from Brooks, teammates following debut

Despite a quiet night in the scoring column, Wizards rookie Deni Avdija found different ways to make an impact throughout the team’s season opener against Philadelphia. Avdija got the start in his NBA debut and finished plus-14 in 28 minutes of action, but scored just seven points. The low-scoring night wasn’t a product of poor shooting. Avdija took just two field goal attempts – both threes – and hit them both.

“I shot when I had the chance and I was open,” Avdija said postgame. “I’m not forcing anything. I’m going to be patient. It’s only the first game. Throughout the season we’re going to get better. Hopefully we can win games and sometimes I’ll take more shots.”

“I thought he was fantastic,” Brooks said. “I’ve been there – a long, long time ago for that first game. No matter what he tells you, no matter what he told me, there are some butterflies. Those are good. He cares, he’s passionate, he wants to do well. I thought he played well. Can he get some more opportunities offensively? That’s all going to come around…He makes winning basketball plays and that’s all I care about.”

Brooks unconcerned by Wizards’ turnovers

The Wizards are coming off a game in which they committed 20 turnovers, including eight in the third quarter alone. Last season, Washington committed more than 19 turnovers in a game only three times.

Teams across the league are sure to go through a longer-than-usual adjustment period coming off an abbreviated offseason, especially the teams incorporating new pieces into their rotation, like the Wizards. Through two nights of the season, seven teams have committed 20 or more turnovers in a game. Against the Sixers, 12 of the Wizards’ 20 turnovers were committed by Beal or Westbrook, who did the majority of the ball-handling for Washington.

“I always classify turnovers in many different categories,” Brooks said. “There are turnovers when you’re trying to help your team score and then there are turnovers when you’re trying to get some scoring opportunities for yourself. I thought our turnovers (against Philadelphia), they were trying to help the guys get looks. A lot of them were unforced…I thought we played pretty well offensively…You look at the league leaders in turnovers and you would take any of them on your team.”

Gordon comes up big in Orlando’s win over Miami

Now in his seventh NBA season, Magic forward Aaron Gordon is a known quantity on defense – he’s an athletic, switchable wing that can make life miserable for opponents at multiple positions. He lived up to his reputation on the defensive end in Orlando’s season-opening win over the Heat on Wednesday night. Gordon played 26 minutes and recorded four steals, finishing with a team-best 89.5 defensive rating.

The X-factor in Gordon’s game is on the offensive end. He doesn’t often create his own shot. Last season, 69.8% of his field goal attempts came on two or fewer dribbles. But he’s a capable finisher, shooting 60.5% from inside 10 feet last season. If Gordon can elevate his offensive game – or at least provide consistency on that end of the court – it could go a long way in improving a Magic offense that ranked 23rd in offensive rating last season.

Against the Heat, Gordon was remarkably efficient, scoring 20 points on 8-11 (.727) shooting and came up big when it mattered most. In the decisive fourth quarter, Gordon was plus-10, played all 12 minutes, scored 11 points on 4-4 (1.000) shooting and grabbed three boards.