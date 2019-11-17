Wizards take on Magic in Orlando

Coming off a win in Minnesota, the Wizards (3-7) conclude their three-game road trip Sunday night in Orlando in the first of four meetings against the Magic (5-7) this season.

Game Info

Amway Center | 6:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Magic: G – Markelle Fultz, G – Evan Fournier, F – Aaron Gordon, F – Al-Farouq Aminu, C – Nikola Vučević

Injury Report

Wizards: Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Storylines

Recent success vs. Orlando

Over the last five years, the Wizards vs. Magic series has been decidedly one-sided as Washington has won 20 of the last 24 games, including the previous three meetings. The Wizards were 3-1 against the Magic last season, outscoring Orlando by 7.3 points per game in their wins. In their last meeting, a 100-90 Wizards win, Washington was led by a 23-point performance from Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant, who scored 21 points and 10 rebounds – one of nine 20-10 performances in his young career.

Wagner looks to build on career-best performance

Moritz Wagner is coming off the best game of his career, a performance that included career highs in points (30), total rebounds (15), defensive rebounds (13), field goals made (13), field goal attempts (15) and 3-point field goals made (4). Wagner became the first player in NBA history to score 30 points, grab 15 rebounds and hit four 3-pointers off the bench. Additionally, Wagner was a +18 in 25 minutes, his eighth positive plus-minus performance in 10 games this season and now ranks third in the league in net rating (16.0) among players that have played in at least three games.

Wagner has been one of Washington’s first players off the bench this season, bringing energy and physicality on both sides of the court. Wagner leads the league in charges drawn per game and is one of just eight players playing less than 20 minutes per game to average 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals per game. Wagner has made the most off the minutes he has been given this season, boasting some of the best on/off court ratings in the league. The Wizards have a 16.0 net rating when Wagner is on the floor compared to a -13.3 rating when he is off the court.

Orlando’s dominant defense

The Wizards are the only team in the NBA to score 130-plus points in three games this season and bring the league’s third best offensive rating (111.7) into Sunday’s game against Orlando. The Magic’s defense, however, has been equally effective. Orlando has held opponents under 90 points three times, the best mark in the league, and ranks fourth in the league in defensive rating (101.7). The Magic rank top-five in fewest paint points allowed (43.2) and fewest second-chance points allowed (11.3) per game.