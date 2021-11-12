Preview: Wizards look to continue winning ways Saturday vs. Magic

GAME INFO

Amway Center | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 99.1 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in action on Saturday, taking on the Magic at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Coming off two days rest, Washington is looking for its fourth-consecutive win after victories over Memphis, Milwaukee and Cleveland. Orlando has lost three of its last four, including a 33-point defeat at the hands of the Nets on Wednesday night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS MAGIC G Spencer Dinwiddie Jalen Suggs G Aaron Holiday Cole Anthony F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner F Kyle Kuzma Wendell Carter Jr. C Daniel Gafford Mo Bamba

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (personal reasons – out), Davis Bertans (left ankle sprain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

MAGIC: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards take on Magic without Beal

The Wizards will be playing without Bradley Beal on Saturday night, who will miss the game following the passing of his grandmother earlier this week. Beal leads the team with 23.3 points per game and had scored 25-plus points in four of six games before a 15-point performance in Washington’s comeback win over Cleveland on Wednesday night. Beal revealed after the game that he had learned the day before of her passing, but still took the court against the Cavaliers.

“It’s awesome to have teammates, an organization and a coach who loves you and supports your and who has your back,” Beal said after the game. “Nobody knew before the game. Only a select few people…but eventually, guys see it on my face. I was wearing it all night.”

Beal praised his teammates for stepping up in a game where he wasn’t himself. Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma each scored 20-plus points, including four threes from Kuzma in the fourth quarter alone, to help Washington overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit.

Saturday’s game against the Magic will be the Wizards’ second of the season without Beal. The All-NBA guard sat out the second game of the season, a 135-134 overtime win over the Pacers, due to a right hip contusion. In that game, Aaron Holiday started in Beal’s place. Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Wizards that night, combining for 60 points on 23-41 (.560) shooting.

Bradley Beal will not play Saturday in Orlando following the passing of his grandmother.



Coach Unseld: "We want to make sure that he knows that we're thinking about him and lifting him and his family up in prayer." pic.twitter.com/tXQk8HPrHI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 12, 2021

Washington’s 8-3 start to the season is tied for the second-best 11-game start in franchise history – trailing only a 9-2 start in 1974 – and has come mostly by way of top-end defense. The Wizards rank fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (102.9), fifth in defensive rebounding percentage (75.7) and are allowing the second-fewest fast break points in the league at 8.5 per game. Wizards opponents are shooting 43.4 from the field, the sixth-lowest rate in the NBA and, even more impressively, 29.2% from 3-point range, the lowest number in the league by more than a full percentage point.

“Having guys that play defense, that care…it’s huge,” Raul Neto said after practice on Friday. “That’s the mentality that we have. I’m not going to say we have the best defense or that we play great defense all the time, but we care all the time. Sometimes when we miss a coverage or we miss a help, we know the guy is going to be there 100% to cover that mistake. It’s good to play with guys that care on defense”

Cole Anthony has been a bright spot for a Magic team that has struggled out the gates. Through 12 games, the second-year guard leads the team in minutes (33.9), points (19.3) and assists (4.9) – and has put on a pair of 30-point games in November, both of which led to Orlando wins. His presence on the court thus far has been the biggest differentiator of team success for the Magic. With Anthony on the court, Orlando has a 0.1 net rating. Off the court, Orlando’s net rating falls to -29.3.

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.