Preview: Wizards continue homestand Wednesday vs. Magic

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Magic at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington lost on Tuesday night against the Bulls despite 20-point performances from Rui Hachimura (21) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20). Orlando enters the matchup having lost three-straight games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS MAGIC G Tomas Satoransky Cole Anthony G Corey Kispert R.J. Hampton F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner F Rui Hachimura Wendell Carter Jr. C Kristaps Porzingis Mo Bamba

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS MAGIC PPG Kuzma (17.1) Anthony (16.8) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Carter Jr. (10.5) APG Kuzma (3.5) Anthony (5.8)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

TBA



MAGIC:

Bol Bol (right foot surgery – out)

Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist sprain – out)

Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)

Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)

102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)



MAGIC:

101-107 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

110-114 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

102-118 (L) at OKC (BOX SCORE)

94-90 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

90-85 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.