Preview: Wizards continue homestand Wednesday vs. Magic

Posted: Mar 29, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Magic at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington lost on Tuesday night against the Bulls despite 20-point performances from Rui Hachimura (21) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20). Orlando enters the matchup having lost three-straight games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
G Tomas Satoransky Cole Anthony
G Corey Kispert R.J. Hampton
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner
F Rui Hachimura Wendell Carter Jr.
C Kristaps Porzingis Mo Bamba
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Anthony (16.8)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Carter Jr. (10.5)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Anthony (5.8)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA

MAGIC:
Bol Bol (right foot surgery – out)
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist sprain – out)
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)
Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

MAGIC:
101-107 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
110-114 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
102-118 (L) at OKC (BOX SCORE)
94-90 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
90-85 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

