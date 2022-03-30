Preview: Wizards continue homestand Wednesday vs. Magic
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards are back in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Magic at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington lost on Tuesday night against the Bulls despite 20-point performances from Rui Hachimura (21) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20). Orlando enters the matchup having lost three-straight games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|MAGIC
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|Cole Anthony
|G
|Corey Kispert
|R.J. Hampton
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Franz Wagner
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Mo Bamba
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|MAGIC
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Anthony (16.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Carter Jr. (10.5)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Anthony (5.8)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA
MAGIC:
Bol Bol (right foot surgery – out)
Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist sprain – out)
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)
Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)
102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
97-115 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
MAGIC:
101-107 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
110-114 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
102-118 (L) at OKC (BOX SCORE)
94-90 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
90-85 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
