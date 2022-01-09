Preview: Wizards take on Magic Sunday in Orlando

Posted: Jan 09, 2022

WHERE: Amway Center
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Magic on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Orlando, their second game of a two-game trip before returning to D.C. for an eight-game homestand. Washington and Orlando have met once this season already, a 104-92 Wizards win in which the team was led by a 23-point, 11-assist game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
G Spencer Dinwiddie Cole Anthony
G Bradley Beal Gary Harris
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Chuma Okeke
F Kyle Kuzma Franz Wagner
C Daniel Gafford Mo Bamba
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
PPG Beal (24.1) Anthony (20.2)
RPG Kuzma (8.4) Carter Jr. (10.3)
APG Beal (6.4) Anthony (5.9)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – available)
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – available)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

MAGIC :
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring – out)
Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out)
Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out)
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)
Robin Lopez (return to competition reconditioning – out)
E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)
Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

MAGIC:
92-97 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
118-136 (L) vs. MIL(BOX SCORE)
111-116 (L/OT) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
98-102 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
106-116 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

