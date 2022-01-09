Preview: Wizards take on Magic Sunday in Orlando

WHERE: Amway Center

WHEN: 6 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards take on the Magic on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Orlando, their second game of a two-game trip before returning to D.C. for an eight-game homestand. Washington and Orlando have met once this season already, a 104-92 Wizards win in which the team was led by a 23-point, 11-assist game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS MAGIC G Spencer Dinwiddie Cole Anthony G Bradley Beal Gary Harris F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Chuma Okeke F Kyle Kuzma Franz Wagner C Daniel Gafford Mo Bamba

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS MAGIC PPG Beal (24.1) Anthony (20.2) RPG Kuzma (8.4) Carter Jr. (10.3) APG Beal (6.4) Anthony (5.9)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – available)

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – available)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)



MAGIC :

Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring – out)

Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out)

Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out)

Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)

Robin Lopez (return to competition reconditioning – out)

E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)

Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)



MAGIC:

92-97 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)

118-136 (L) vs. MIL(BOX SCORE)

111-116 (L/OT) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

98-102 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

106-116 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

