Preview: Wizards take on Magic Sunday in Orlando
WHERE: Amway Center
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards take on the Magic on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Orlando, their second game of a two-game trip before returning to D.C. for an eight-game homestand. Washington and Orlando have met once this season already, a 104-92 Wizards win in which the team was led by a 23-point, 11-assist game from Spencer Dinwiddie.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|MAGIC
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Cole Anthony
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Gary Harris
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Chuma Okeke
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Mo Bamba
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|MAGIC
|PPG
|Beal (24.1)
|Anthony (20.2)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.4)
|Carter Jr. (10.3)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|Anthony (5.9)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Davis Bertans (left mid-foot sprain – available)
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – available)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
MAGIC :
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring – out)
Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out)
Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out)
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)
Robin Lopez (return to competition reconditioning – out)
E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)
Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
MAGIC:
92-97 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
118-136 (L) vs. MIL(BOX SCORE)
111-116 (L/OT) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
98-102 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
106-116 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
