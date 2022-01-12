Preview: Wizards host Magic Wednesday looking for third-straight win

Posted: Jan 12, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

Coming off a close win at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, the Wizards are back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Magic at 7 p.m. It will be the teams’ second matchup in four days as Washington defeated Orlando 102-100 Sunday night on the road. Kyle Kuzma, averaging 26.6 points per game in his last eight games, is coming off a 29-point showing last night vs. OKC

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
G Spencer Dinwiddie Cole Anthony
G Corey Kispert Gary Harris
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner
F Kyle Kuzma Chuma Okeke
C Daniel Gafford Mortiz Wagner
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS MAGIC
PPG Beal (24.0) Anthony (19.9)
RPG Kuzma (8.6) Carter Jr. (10.3)
APG Beal (6.4) Anthony (5.7)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)

MAGIC :
Mo Bamba (right toe sprain – out)
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring – out)
Michael Carter Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out)
Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out)
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)
E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)
Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

MAGIC:
100-102 (L) vs. WAS (BOX SCORE)
92-97 (L) vs. DET(BOX SCORE)
106-116 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-102 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
111-116 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)

