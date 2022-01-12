Preview: Wizards host Magic Wednesday looking for third-straight win

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

Coming off a close win at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night, the Wizards are back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Magic at 7 p.m. It will be the teams’ second matchup in four days as Washington defeated Orlando 102-100 Sunday night on the road. Kyle Kuzma, averaging 26.6 points per game in his last eight games, is coming off a 29-point showing last night vs. OKC

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS MAGIC G Spencer Dinwiddie Cole Anthony G Corey Kispert Gary Harris F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner F Kyle Kuzma Chuma Okeke C Daniel Gafford Mortiz Wagner

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS MAGIC PPG Beal (24.0) Anthony (19.9) RPG Kuzma (8.6) Carter Jr. (10.3) APG Beal (6.4) Anthony (5.7)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)



MAGIC :

Mo Bamba (right toe sprain – out)

Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring – out)

Michael Carter Williams (left ankle injury recovery – out)

Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery – out)

Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery – out)

E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain – out)

Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-130 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

111-114 (L) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)



MAGIC:

100-102 (L) vs. WAS (BOX SCORE)

92-97 (L) vs. DET(BOX SCORE)

106-116 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

98-102 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

111-116 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.