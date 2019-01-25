Wizards wrap back-to-back with visit to Orlando

Coming off of a 126-118 loss to Golden State last night in Washington, the Wizards have hit the road for a three-game trip starting with the second half of a back-to-back tonight in Orlando. They’ll stop in San Antonio and Cleveland on the trip before returning home next week to meet the Pacers in D.C. The Magic have lost four of five, but did get Aaron Gordon back into the lineup in a close loss to the red-hot Nets their last time out. Washington won’t take Orlando lightly after losing there earlier in the season, and late overnight travel will certainly add to the challenge of earning a win tonight.

Game Info

Amway Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Magic: G – D.J. Augustin, G – Evan Fournier, F – Jonathan Issac, F – Aaron Gordon, C – Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel soreness – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out)

Magic: Timofey Mozgov (right knee surgery)

Storylines

This season against Orlando…

The Wizards are 1-1 against the Magic so far this season, with each team winning at home. Bradley Beal and co. know that winning on the road is going to be critical to their push for a playoff spot in the second half of the season with just a 5-18 record away from home entering play on Friday. Orlando, which is tied with Washington in the wins column, hasn’t been appreciably better on its home floor, winning just 12 of its 25 games at home so far this season.

Contrasting styles

Washington goes into Friday night’s matchup playing at the eighth highest pace in the NBA, while the Magic rank in the bottom five. One end of the spectrum isn’t necessarily better than the other, but it will create a tug-of-war as to which team can control the game best. The Wizards would love to speed things up and use their strengths in transition, but they’ll need to put in a good defensive performance to do so. The Magic are the fifth-best team in the NBA in terms of taking care of the ball at just 13.6 turnovers per game. And while the Magic possess far less offensive firepower than Washington, they have posted a defensive rating in the top half of the NBA thus far. It will be the Wizards’ job to find consistent energy and push Orlando into a pace that favors Washington’s superior offensive weapons.

All-Star auditions

All-Star voting has already concluded, but Bradley Beal and Nikola Vucevic have been at the top of their games for their respective teams this season. At nearly 25 points per game, Beal has arrived as the best shooting guard in the Eastern Conference, while Vucevic is sixth in the NBA in double-doubles and leading his team with 20.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per contest.

Elsewhere on the floor, the Wizards will need to limit shooters in Evan Fournier (15.0 points per game), Terrence Ross (13.9), and D.J. Augustin (11.8). Aaron Gordon (15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds) has added a little of everything to his game, making him a focus both in the paint and beyond the arc. Still, Augustin and Vucevic are the only two Magic players with a positive net rating on the season, and disrupting their game will be critical to salvaging the second half of a tough back-to-back.