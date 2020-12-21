Wizards launch Winter Reading Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards are launching their first-ever Winter Reading Challenge dedicated to early readers, kids and teens. The challenge kicks off New Year’s Day and will run through March 31, 2021.

The challenge is in partnership with DC Public Library (DCPL), Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and Alexandria Library to build positive reading culture and promote literacy for youth across the entire Washington Metropolitan area. Readers who complete the challenge will be eligible for a variety of prizes, including raffle items like exclusive virtual fan experiences, Wizards jerseys, bobbleheads, Jr. Wizards Camp vouchers, and more.

“PGCMLS is thrilled to partner with the Washington Wizards as well as the wonderful DC and Alexandria Public Libraries,” PGCMLS Program Services Manager Rachel Zukowski said. “This is the first time we have developed a 'tri-state' reading challenge, and with the Wizards' support and generous prize offerings, we can share the love of reading and fitness with even more customers in the area.”

The challenge will run online through Beanstack, a software platform that allows readers to easily record their reading minutes, track their progress and stay motivated to complete the challenge. Participants earn points by finishing activities based on four main badges: Reading, Fitness Fun, Virtual Programs, and Connect & Share.

The challenge is free and open for all youth to participate. Participants can register for the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge now at http://www.dcfamily.com/readingchallenges or by visiting a participating library’s website: DCPL, PGCMLS and Alexandria Library.

About DC Public Library



The District of Columbia Public Library is a dynamic source of information, programs, books and other library materials and services that improve the quality of life for District residents of all ages that, when combined with expert staff, helps build a thriving city. The Library provides environments that invite reading, community conversation, creative inspiration and exploration, lectures, films, computer access and use, workforce and economic development, storytimes for children, and much more. DC Public Library includes the modernized central library and 25 neighborhood libraries and also provides services in nontraditional settings outside of the library buildings. DC Public Library enriches and nourishes the lives and minds of all District residents, provides them with the services and tools needed to transform lives, and builds and supports community throughout the District of Columbia.

About the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System



The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) helps customers discover and define opportunities that shape their lives. The Library serves the 915,000+ residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland through 19 branch libraries, a 24/7 online library, and pop-up services throughout the community. PGCMLS is a responsive and trusted community-driven organization. Programs, services, and outreach activities serve booklovers, immigrants and refugees, job seekers, children, young professionals, seniors, and families alike. The Books from Birth and Ready 2 Read programs make the Library the primary source of early literacy education and Kindergarten readiness programs in the County.

PGCMLS’ robust online offerings include curated content collections for kids, teens, educators, Spanish speakers, and more. Virtual events and outreach provide access to the Library from the comfort of home or on the go. Special programs include the D.R.E.A.M. Lab, STEM Pals, and 3D printing, which offer teens and lifelong learners with opportunities to learn cutting-edge technology and STEM skills for job readiness or personal enrichment. The Library also provides drive-up WiFi access at all branches and mobile hotspot devices. The Library’s Laurel Branch Library received the 2018 AIA/ALA Library Building Award and was designated the best new public building in Maryland.

About Alexandria Library



The Alexandria Library builds community by providing opportunities to learn, explore, create and connect. Whether through renovation or innovation, it is a most exciting time for the Alexandria Library. Learn more about the library and what we have to offer.