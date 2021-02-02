Wizards launch Black-Owned DMV series campaign to highlight local Black-owned businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards have launched Black-Owned DMV, a campaign to highlight local Black-owned businesses during February home games in celebration of Black History Month and will debut on Feb. 2 as the Wizards take on the Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m.

The Wizards will integrate six local Black-owned businesses into their home game presentations through a digital content initiative. The video series will feature pregame announcements and exclusive interviews dedicated to sharing each business’ unique story.

The six Black-owned businesses include a range of trades and were hand-picked directly on recommendations from Wizards players and team staff. The Wizards will highlight the following businesses in conjunction with their home game schedule: Henry’s Soul Café on Feb. 2, The Spice Suite on Feb. 10, The Museum DC on Feb. 12, Boombox Boxing on Feb. 15, The Southwest Soda Pop Shop on Feb. 17 and Ben’s Chili Bowl on Feb. 27.

“When you support a local small business, you are helping a neighbor realize their dream,” Jim Van Stone, Monumental Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer said. “These Black-owned small businesses were hand-picked by our Wizards players and staff not only because of their excellence in their trade, but more importantly, they build the same sense of community that our team strives to build across this region. We are so proud to support and highlight the dreams of these pillars across our neighborhoods who showcase what it means to put DC Above All.”

Black-Owned DMV will be available on the Wizards social media channels and NBC Sports Washington. Fans can also tune into Wizards Virtual Gameday to watch live on game days.

Black-owned business owners interested in being highlighted by the Wizards are encouraged to sign up by this link. More information on Black-Owned DMV can be viewed here.