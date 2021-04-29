Recap: Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards to 116-107 win over Lakers

FINAL: Wizards 116 | Lakers 107

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (27), Russell Westbrook (18), Alex Len (18)

Lakers: Anthony Davis (26), Andre Drummond (17), Dennis Schroder (13)

SUMMARY

The Wizards topped the Lakers 116-107 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in the final game of a three-game homestand. Washington has now won nine of its last 10 games and 11 of its last 13. Bradley Beal, who entered the game averaging a league-best 31.4 points per game, finished the night with 27 points on an efficient 11-18 (.611) shooting. Russell Westbrook inched closer to the NBA’s all-time triple-double record, totaling 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Lakers jumped out to an early six-point lead before the Wizards countered with a run of their own. In just 2:08 of game time, Washington went on an 11-2 run, capped by a Beal 3-pointer and a poster dunk by Daniel Gafford on consecutive possessions. After the teams combined for five consecutive makes mid-way through the second quarter, the Wizards rode a 12-2 run to a 57-49 lead with less than three minutes to go in the first half. A Kyle Kuzma three cut the lead to four, but Westbrook knocked down a mid-range pull-up with less than a second on the clock to give Washington a 61-55 halftime advantage.

The Wizards blew the game open in the third quarter, going up by 16 on a 16-2 run led by Alex Len, who scored six of his 10 third quarter points in that span. As a team, Washington shot 11-22 (.500) from the field and held Los Angeles to 9-23 (.391) shooting. A rare Ish Smith dunk put the Wizards up by 19 early in the fourth quarter, their largest lead of the game, before the Lakers cut the lead back down to single digits. Washington sustained the run and answered with three straight baskets from Westbrook, Beal and Len to go up 16 and put the game away.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Wizards bounce back from Monday’s OT loss

After falling to the Spurs by three points in overtime on Monday night, the Wizards recognized the importance of responding to the loss with a strong performance against the Lakers. Washington’s 7-1 stretch earlier this season was followed immediately by a 1-7 slump that sent them back down the standings. Now with only a couple weeks left in the regular season and the race for the postseason tightening, the team knew they couldn’t afford another post-winning-streak slump.

“We want to have a bounce-back game,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said pregame. “Bounce-back ability is such an important characteristic of a player and a team.”

The Wizards did just that against the defending champions, riding a balanced offensive performance and an excellent defensive showing in quarters 2-4. Washington won the rebounding battle 61-49 and outscored Los Angeles 62-54 in the paint. With the win, the sweep the season series with the Lakers for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Westbrook five triple-doubles shy of Oscar

Another big night from Westbrook continued what has been a red-hot stretch of all-around basketball and the former MVP came up huge for the Wizards in the fourth quarter with five points, eight rebounds and five assists. Westbrook’s triple-double (18-18-14) was the 176th of his career, putting him just five away from tying Oscar Robertson’s all-time NBA record with 10 games left in the regular season. Westbrook’s pace over the last month has been historic. He now has 13 triple-doubles in April, extending his NBA record for the most in a single month. He now has 30 triple-doubles this season, 25 of which have come in the last 39 games. Westbrook is responsible for three of the five 30-triple-double seasons in league history. The other two: Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain.

LA’s bigs lead the way

The Lakers, playing with LeBron James due to an ankle sprain, were buoyed by strong showings from their starting frontcourt. In his fourth game back after missing significant time with a calf and Achilles injury, Anthony Davis scored a team-high 26 points on 10-20 (.500) from the field and 2-5 (.400) from three. The All-NBA forward added five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block – and scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth as the Lakers worked their way back from a second half deficit. Starting alongside Davis was Andre Drummond, who signed with the team earlier this month. Drummond finished the night with 17 points on 8-12 (.667) shooting to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Cavaliers / Friday, April 30 / 7:30 P.M. / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT