Wizards get first look at LeBron's Lakers on Sunday

The Wizards will look to erase a four-game losing streak when the Lakers come to town on Sunday evening. In what will be Washington’s first look at LeBron James in a Lakers uniform, the Wizards hope to get back on track at home. The Wizards are 4-1 in their last five home games, with John Wall averaging 30.4 points and 10.6 assists per game.

All fans are encouraged to bring a brand-new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Wizards Toy Drive.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 6:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, G/F – Tomas Satoransky, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Lakers: G – Lonzo Ball, G – Josh Hart, F – LeBron James, F – Kyle Kuzma, C – JaVale McGee

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion – questionable), Kelly Oubre Jr. (NWT – out), Austin Rivers (NWT – out)

Lakers: Michael Beasley (personal – out), Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle – out), Rajon Rondo (right hand – out)

Storylines

Shorthanded Wizards

The Wizards may be without Otto Porter Jr. for a third straight game, as he will be a gametime decision for Sunday. If Porter cannot go, Jeff Green would likely start in his place again. Outside of Porter, the Wizards will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers for obvious reasons. As a result, the Wizards will need a lot of guys to step up against a Lakers team that has seven out of their last nine games. With only three true guards on the roster, John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Tomas Satoransky will be doing heavy lifting in terms of ball-handling. Troy Brown Jr., Sam Dekker, and one or two of the team’s two-way players will certainly see time with less players available for action.

LeBron and the Lakers

Coming off a rout in Charlotte on Saturday night, the Lakers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA in net rating in the team’s last nine games, outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers like to play fast – fourth in the NBA in pace – and it all starts with LeBron James facilitating the offense. James is having another MVP caliber season, averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game and shooting 52.4% from the field and 37.4% from deep. Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball have been the other offensive playmakers, while JaVale McGee and Josh Hart have been two of the best defenders in the NBA this season. The Lakers do not rebound or take care of the ball at high efficiency, but they have the league’s best player, defend multiple positions well, and can shoot the lights out.

Other notes

- The Wizards are 10-3 against the Lakers since the 2010-11 season.

- The Lakers come to D.C. on a back-to-back after playing in Charlotte last night; L.A. is 5-1 on the second game of a back-to-back this season.

- John Wall is averaging 23.9 points and 11.8 assists per game in his career against the Lakers, his highest averages against any team in the NBA.

- The Lakers are 43-50 all-time on the road against the Wizards franchise, but have won 68 of 91 matchups in L.A.