Wizards begin trip out West against Lakers

The Wizards begin a four-game road trip out West on Tuesday night against the Lakers at 10:30pm. Bradley Beal and LeBron James will face off in what is always an exciting atmosphere at Staples Center. This will be the Wizards’ final back-to-back of the season, as the team will head to Phoenix after the game. With a loss and a Heat win over the Magic, the Wizards will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Game Info

Staples Center | 10:30 P.M. | TNT | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Lakers: G – Rajon Rondo, G – Reggie Bullock, F – LeBron James, F – Kyle Kuzma, C – JaVale McGee

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – doubtful)

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain – out), Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis – out), Brandon Ingram (thoracic outlet decompression surgery, right arm – out), Mike Muscala (tibialias posterior tendinitis – questionable), LeBron James (left knee contusion – probable)

Storylines

West coast swing begins

Los Angeles is the first stop on the Wizards’ four-game, week-long road trip out West. Tuesday marks the 15th and final back-to-back of the season for the Wizards, with the team playing the Suns on Wednesday for the second leg. Washington enters the game 2-12 on the first night of back-to-backs on the year, but 9-5 on the second night. The Lakers will also be playing on a back-to-back, as they’ll travel to Utah to take on the Jazz on Wednesday. LeBron James has typically sat on one of the games of back-to-backs since returning from injury, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

After the back-to-back, the Wizards will face Jazz on Friday and Nuggets on Saturday. Washington has struggled on the road all season, going 8-28 in games played away from Capital One Arena. With the NCAA Tournament taking place in Washington this weekend, the schedule-makers had the Wizards go on the west coast.

The other Bryant in L.A.

Thomas Bryant spent his rookie season in Los Angeles after being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Bryant played a minimal role for the Lakers his rookie year, and would end up waiving him before his second season. Before the 2018-19 season started, the Wizards claimed Thomas Bryant off waivers from the Lakers. Since then, Bryant has started 45 games for the Wizards, and was recently reinserted into the starting lineup. In his two most recent starts, Bryant has made 70.8% of his shots and averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game. On the season, the Indiana product ranks second among Eastern Conference players in field goal percentage, shooting 62.0% (min. 40 GP, 15.0 mpg) and 80.5% from the restricted area, first in the NBA (min. 3.0 FGA).

LeBron and the Lakers

The Lakers have struggled as of late, losing 12 of their last 15 games. During that span, they’re shooting 46.5% from the field (12th), but only 29.8% from deep (last). Still, the Lakers rank fourth in the NBA during those 15 games in shots less than five feet from the rim. The key for the Wizards on defense will be to force LeBron James and company to take 3-pointers and less shots around the rim. James, who is averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game this season, is still one of the league’s most dominant players. The Wizards will need to limit him like they did earlier this season in Washington when they held him to 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.