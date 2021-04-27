Preview: Wizards close homestand Wednesday vs. Lakers

The Wizards close a three-game homestand on Wednesday night, hosting the defending champion Lakers at 7:30 P.M. at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN, the team’s first nationally broadcasted game of the season. Washington is coming off a 146-143 overtime loss to San Antonio that ended an eight-game winning streak, one shy of tying the franchise’s all-time record. Los Angeles is coming off a win over Orlando that snapped a three-game losing streak.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:30 P.M. | ESPN | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Lakers: G – Dennis Schroder, G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F – Kyle Kuzma, F – Anthony Davis, C – Andre Drummond

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Deni Avdija (right ankle fracture – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Robin Lopez (left ankle sprain – probable)

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right ankle sprain – probable), Alex Caruso (back spasms – questionable), Anthony Davis (right calf strain – probable), Jared Dudley (right MCL tear – out), Marc Gasol (left pinkie finger – probable), LeBron James (right ankle sprain – out), Dennis Schroder (left calf soreness – probable)

STORYLINES

Westbrook details motivation, perception as he approaches triple-double record

After recording his 175th career triple-double on Monday night against the Spurs, Russell Westbrook was asked about his own perception of his legacy and how it aligns with the way it’s discussed publicly. Now just six triple-doubles shy of tying Oscar Robertson’s all-time record, Westbrook reiterated that his focus remains on his preparation and ability to impact winning in as many ways as possible.

“I take pride, like I say every single night, in leaving it all on the floor,” Westbrook said. “I honestly believe there is no player like myself. If people want to take it for granted, sorry for them. I’m pretty sure if everybody could do it, they would do it. I honestly make sure I impact the game in many ways every night, defending rebounding, passing, assisting, whatever it is that my team needs from me to be able to win. That’s what I do. I don’t care what anybody thinks about it. I don’t care if somebody thinks it’s whatever they want to call it, stat-padding or not useful. I think it’s very interesting that it’s not useful now that I’m doing it…This (expletive) ain’t easy though. I take a lot of pride in my preparation. I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body. I take a lot of pride in competing every night. I don’t take nights off. I don’t cheat the game. So with that, I’m OK with the results of going out and competing and if it’s a triple-double, then (expletive), why not? That’s my motto – why not?”

Wizards close homestand with pivotal road games looming

The Wizards’ matchup with the Lakers in D.C. marks their final home game before a daunting stretch of travel over the next two weeks. The team currently sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot in the NBA’s new Play-In Tournament, with 11 games left in the regular season. After facing Los Angeles, the team’s next eight games will be played in Cleveland, Dallas, D.C., Milwaukee, Tampa (Raptors), Indiana and Atlanta (twice). How Washington performs in that difficult stretch will go a long way in determining where they’ll fall in the postseason race.

Davis returns, LeBron remains out for LA

The Lakers’ title defense has seen ups and downs throughout the season. One month into the year, Los Angeles ranked first in the Western Conference with a 14-4 record, but have since slipped to fifth, due mostly to injuries to their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After missing over two months of action with a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis, Davis returned to the court on April 22 against Dallas and has played in each of the Lakers’ last three games. Los Angeles has eased the All-NBA forward back into action conservatively: 17 minutes in his first game back, 28 in his second and 31 against the Magic on Monday night. While Davis’s return is a boost for the defending champs, they’re still without James, who has missed the last 19 games with an ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Hawks. With their two headliners out of the lineup for the last month, the Lakers stayed afloat thanks to Dennis Schroder, who is averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists in a team-high 33.3 minutes per game in April. Andre Drummond, who has played nine games with the team after signing earlier this month, is averaging 12.2 points and 11.4 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game.