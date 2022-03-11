Preview: Wizards, Lakers meet Friday night in L.A.
WHERE: Crypto.com Arena
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington & NBATV
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In the second outing of a four-game West Coast road trip, the Wizards take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington and nationally on NBATV. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss to the Clippers. The Lakers are coming off an overtime loss to the Rockets and have dropped nine of their last 11 games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|LAKERS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Russell Westbrook
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Malik Monk
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Austin Reaves
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Stanley Johnson
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|LeBron James
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|LAKERS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.2)
|James (29.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|James (8.2)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Westbrook (7.2)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
LAKERS:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain – out)
Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain – questionable)
LeBron James (left knee soreness – questionable)
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness – probable)
Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
LAKERS:
130-139 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
110-117 (L) at SA (BOX SCORE)
124-116 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
132-111 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
104-109 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: