Preview: Wizards, Lakers meet Friday night in L.A.

Posted: Mar 11, 2022

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena
WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Washington & NBATV
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In the second outing of a four-game West Coast road trip, the Wizards take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington and nationally on NBATV. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss to the Clippers. The Lakers are coming off an overtime loss to the Rockets and have dropped nine of their last 11 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS LAKERS
G Raul Neto Russell Westbrook
G Corey Kispert Malik Monk
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Austin Reaves
F Kyle Kuzma Stanley Johnson
C Kristaps Porzingis LeBron James
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS LAKERS
PPG Kuzma (17.2) James (29.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.7) James (8.2)
APG Kuzma (3.4) Westbrook (7.2)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

LAKERS:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain – out)
Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain – questionable)
LeBron James (left knee soreness – questionable)
Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness – probable)
Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

LAKERS:
130-139 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
110-117 (L) at SA (BOX SCORE)
124-116 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
132-111 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
104-109 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter