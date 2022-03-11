Preview: Wizards, Lakers meet Friday night in L.A.

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington & NBATV

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In the second outing of a four-game West Coast road trip, the Wizards take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington and nationally on NBATV. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss to the Clippers. The Lakers are coming off an overtime loss to the Rockets and have dropped nine of their last 11 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS LAKERS G Raul Neto Russell Westbrook G Corey Kispert Malik Monk F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Austin Reaves F Kyle Kuzma Stanley Johnson C Kristaps Porzingis LeBron James

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS LAKERS PPG Kuzma (17.2) James (29.3) RPG Kuzma (8.7) James (8.2) APG Kuzma (3.4) Westbrook (7.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)



LAKERS:

Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain – out)

Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain – questionable)

LeBron James (left knee soreness – questionable)

Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness – probable)

Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)

114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)

116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)



LAKERS:

130-139 (L) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

110-117 (L) at SA (BOX SCORE)

124-116 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

132-111 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

104-109 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

