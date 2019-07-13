Wizards face off with Knicks in Summer League finale

The Wizards (2-2) will close out their 2019 Summer League campaign Saturday afternoon against the Knicks (1-3). Much of New York's young core has been on display over the course of the past week, with No. 3 overall pick R.J. Barrett and 2018 lottery pick Kevin Knox headlining the roster. Saturday will be the last chance for hopefuls on both sides to make a lasting impression ahead of training camps opening in the fall.

Game Info

Cox Pavilion | 6:00 P.M. ET | NBATV

Last Game Starters

Wizards: G – Justin Robinson, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Anzejs Pasecniks

Knicks: G – Kadeem Allen, G – R.J. Barrett, F – Ignas Brazdeikis, F – Kevin Knox, C – Mitchell Robinson

Last time out

Washington was without a key piece in Troy Brown Jr. (left knee contusion, questionable for Saturday's contest) in Thursday's win over the Hawks, but Rui Hachimura returned to the floor to lead the squad with a breakout 25-point, nine-rebound performance. Garrison Mathews and Isaac Bonga both improved on promising Summer League debuts, tallying 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Wizards overcame a bad shooting night from 3-point range with an attacking mindset, using 20 free throws (Atlanta hit just seven) to make up the difference and climb back from a deficits as high as 11 points.

Final Countdown

Following Saturday's game, the Wizards will get a few months to break before the full team reconvenes in the fall. And while Troy Brown Jr. and Rui Hachimura figure to be main factors in the rotation in the coming season, plenty of other names will be looking to set themselves up for success come October. Among those to watch closely are Justin Robinson, Garrison Mathews, Admiral Schofield, Moe Wagner, and Isaac Bonga.

Meet the Knicks

New York is coming off of its first only win of the Summer League in which they dropped a whopping 117 points on the Lakers. Kevin Knox (25 points) and R.J. Barrett (21 points, 10 rebounds), led the way, while big man Mitchell Robinson also added a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks). 2019 second-round pick Ignas Brazdeikis hit a team-high four 3-pointers en route to 16 points. The Knicks' record isn't representative of the top-level talent that's on the roster, so expect them to be a good final test for the Summer Wizards.