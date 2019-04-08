Wizards fall in fourth quarter to Knicks, 113-110

In their final road game of the 2018-19 season, the Wizards dropped a close one to the Knicks, 113-110. Jeff Green led seven Wizards players in double figures with 19 points, while Mario Hezonja scored 30 points for the Knicks.

The Knicks held the Wizards to only 31.0% shooting in the first quarter, taking an early 29-23 lead. The Wizards would respond in the second quarter, with Green scoring 18 of his 19 points. He made 7-of-10 field goals on the night, making all seven of his 2-point attempts. Washington would take a 56-52 in the half and a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Knicks outlasted the Wizards with a 34-21 fourth quarter. Washington played mainly its young players and bench in the fourth, as Scott Brooks aimed to give them more experience. New York made 17-of-34 3-pointers on the night, with seven players making multiple triples. The Knicks held the Wizards to 41.3% shooting in the game, and closed them out late with a Hezonja 3-pointer and two free throws. Chasson Randle’s triple did not go with 6.9 seconds remaining, and the Knicks won their 16th game of the season.

"This is good practice for them," Bradley Beal said of giving the younger players and second unit playing time in the fourth quarter. "Troy [Brown Jr.] made a big shot down the stretch…Definitely weird and different since we know where we’re at in the season, but it’s important for the young guys get more reps.”

"We’re not going to the playoffs," Brooks explained postgame. "We’ve known that for some time now. Now it’s time for these guys to get some more opportunities….It was a great opportunity for all of us to be in this situation [late]."

The Wizards dominated on the boards all night, tying their season-high with 21 offensive rebounds. Bobby Portis led the team with six, Ian Mahinmi added four, and Thomas Bryant, Tomas Satoransky, and Sam Dekker had three apiece. Washington won the rebounding battle overall 50-43.

Portis contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryant added 17 points and seven rebounds in only 22 minutes. Two-way player Devin Robinson scored 10 points off the bench in 18 minutes, showing flashes on both ends of the court.

Both Jordan McRae (sore left achilles) and Jabari Parker (sprained left knee) missed Sunday’s game after being listed as questionable. They are considered day-to-day heading to the final game of the season.

The Wizards will host the Celtics for game number 82 on Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. on TNT.