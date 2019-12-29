Wizards lose late to Knicks, 107-100

The Wizards (9-22) were defeated 107-100 by the Knicks (9-24) Saturday night at Capital One Arena in the first game of a six-game homestand. Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness), who had not missed a game since the final game of the 2016-17 regular season, was among seven Wizards ruled out due to injury.

Isaiah Thomas, Gary Payton II, Troy Brown Jr., Johnathan Williams and Ian Mahinmi started for the Wizards, the team’s tenth different starting lineup of the season.

“A lot of guys really took the challenge of playing every possession as hard as they can,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “We came up a little short. I thought we had two stretches in the game. We didn't do a good job of getting back in transition.”

Payton II, making his first start in a Wizards uniform after joining the team earlier this week, wasted no time making an impact, scoring six of Washington’s first eight points and propelling the shorthanded Wizards to an early five-point lead. The advantage did not last, though, as a 17-0 New York run in the final four minutes of the first quarter gave the Knicks a 31-19 lead.

The injury-riddled Wizards rotation looked substantially different than any of its previous iterations seen earlier in the season, both in names and style of play. The Wizards attempted zero 3-pointers in the first quarter, becoming the first team this season to go a full quarter without attempting a shot from beyond the arc. It marked the first time since November 2, 2016 that a Wizards team did not attempt a single three in a quarter.

Washington made a dent in the Knicks’ lead in the second quarter, outscoring New York 35-26 behind 11 points from Thomas, who made his return to the lineup after serving a two-game league suspension. Thomas finished with a team-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Julius Randle’s 10 third quarter points helped the Knicks regain a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. After trailing by as many as 15 points, Jordan McRae got hot to help pull the Wizards back within reach. McRae scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 6-6 from the field and 4-4 from deep in the final frame. With Washington trailing 102-94 with 30 seconds left in the game, McRae hit threes on consecutive possessions to pull the Wizards within four, but the Knicks hit their free throws down the line to seal the win for New York.

“Guys are getting a lot of minutes that probably wouldn't have played, but it's a good opportunity for all of us to evaluate,” Brooks said. “It's good for my staff, also. We're trying to figure it out and make every game a fourth-quarter game.

Payton II, playing in just his third game with the team, finished with a season-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds and six steals and is now the only player this season to record multiple games with at least 10 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Washington shot 33-96 (.344) from the field against New York, the team’s lowest single-game shooting percentage of the season.

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena on Monday, hosting the Miami Heat (24-8) at 7:00 P.M. Washington and Miami have met once already this season, a 112-103 Heat win in Miami.