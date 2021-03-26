Recap: Wizards defeated by Knicks 106-102

FINAL: Wizards 102 | Knicks 106

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (26), Rui Hachimura (21), Garrison Mathews (16)

Knicks: Alec Burks (27), RJ Barrett (24), Immanuel Quickley (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Knicks 106-102 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 26 points while Alec Burks scored a game-high 27 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter to lead a 17-point New York comeback. With the loss, Washington finishes the season 0-3 against New York.

A hot start from Beal and three free throws from Garrison Mathews in the first 2:08 of the game helped Washington jump out to an early seven-point lead. Minutes later, Mathews scored on a 3-pointer and dunk on consecutive possessions to put the Wizards up 18-9, but the Knicks countered with a 9-2 run to cut the lead to two. From the 0:43 mark of the first quarter to the 10:18 mark of the second, Washington went on a 13-0 run, capped by six consecutive points by Raul Neto, to go up 35-20. The Wizards shot just 1-6 (.167) from 3-point range in the second quarter, but 12-17 (.705) from inside the arc, scoring 35 points and taking a 15-point lead into halftime.

Both offenses struggled in the third quarter, combining to shoot 12-43 (.279) from the field. Washington scored just 18 points while RJ Barrett scored 10 of his 24 points to lead the way for New York, including a put-back layup as time expired that cut the lead 11. The Knicks opened the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to cut the lead to 82-81 and tied the game minutes later at 91 apiece with 4:45 to go. The Wizards went without a field goal from 5:27 to 1:17 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks rode an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Another 20-point night for Hachimura

In a continuation of what has been a standout March, Hachimura tallied his fourth 20-point performance in the last seven games. With 21 points, nine rebounds and a pair of threes, the second-year forward is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and nearly two 3-pointers per game over the last seven games. Hachimura scored 10 of his 21 points and added six rebounds in the second quarter as Washington built up its lead.

Free throws doom Wizards down the stretch

As a team, the Wizards shot 20-33 (.606) from the free throw line against the Knicks, their third-lowest single-game free throw percentage of the season. The struggles at the line were particularly damaging in the second half as New York mounted its comeback. Washington shot 4-8 (.500) from the stripe in the fourth quarter and 7-14 (.500) in the second half overall. On the other side, New York shot 73.8% on 42 attempts and knocked down 11-13 (.846) in the fourth quarter.

No repeat performance for Randle

Julius Randle entered Thursday’s game averaging 30.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and shooting 53.8% from the field in two games against Washington this season. After leading the Knicks to a win on Tuesday night, scoring 37 points and hitting 7-10 (.700) from 3-point range, the Wizards’ defense held him in check. Randle scored just 13 points on 5-16 (.312) from the field and 1-5 (.200) from 3-point range. Instead, it was Barrett and Burks who gave Washington the most issues, combining for 51 points.

NEXT UP: Pistons at Wizards / Saturday, March 27 / 8:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT