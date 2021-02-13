Recap: Wizards drop Friday night matchup with Knicks 109-91

FINAL: Wizards 91 | Knicks 109

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (23), Garrison Mathews (14), Troy Brown Jr. (10), Rui Hachimura (10)

Knicks: Julius Randle (24), Immanuel Quickley (16), Derrick Rose (14)

SUMMARY

The Wizards lost to the Knicks 109-91 Friday night at Capital One Arena. Russell Westbrook scored 23 points to lead Washington, who was playing without the NBA’s leading scorer, Bradley Beal. Julius Randle scored a game-high 24 points for New York.

Westbrook found Alex Len for dunks on the Wizards’ first two possessions of the game, but an 11-0 run by the Knicks just minutes later put Washington in an early hole. Westbrook finished the first quarter with five points, three rebounds and three assists, but the Wizards trailed 30-23 heading into the second. Both offenses struggled in the second quarter, combining for just 42 points and 2-12 (.166) from 3-point range.

Garrison Mathews, who started in place of Beal, and Davis Bertans combined to hit three 3-pointers in the first 2:30 of the second half, part of a 13-5 run that pulled the Wizards within three points of the lead. Bertans finished the night 2-6 (.333) from 3-point range and has now hit multiple threes in each of the last eight games. Washington, however, struggled to maintain the momentum and never got any closer to the lead. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Knicks pull away and secure a win late.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook nears triple-double with Beal out

In the first game he’s played this season with Beal out of the lineup, Westbrook was in control for the Wizards from the opening tip. He scored or assisted on each of the Wizards’ first 11 points of the night and finished the first half with nine points, four rebounds and six assists. He scored nine points in the fourth quarter and closed the game one rebound shy of a triple-double, totaling 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Mathews finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Of note, Ish Smith (right quad tightness)left the game at halftime and did not return in the second half.

Randle, Robinson dominant on the boards

Julius Randle was a force on both ends of the court Friday night, finishing with 24 points on 8-15 (.533) from the field, 18 rebounds and four assists. Mitchell Robinson, who suffered a fractured right hand during the game and played just 20 minutes, finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds of his own. As a team, the Knicks outrebounded the Wizards 75-47.

Wizards turn sights toward difficult upcoming stretch

After this week’s losses to the Raptors and Knicks, the Wizards are now two games through a five-game homestand. The Wizards face a difficult stretch of upcoming games, starting with a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday against the Celtics and Rockets. After hosting the Nuggets on Wednesday, the team embarks on a four-game West Coast road trip that includes a back-to-back in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers.

NEXT UP: Celtics at Wizards / Sunday, February 14 / 1:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT