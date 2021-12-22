Preview: Wizards face Knicks Thursday night at MSG

Posted: Dec 22, 2021

WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980, 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards return to action and close out a run of five-straight road games on Thursday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Washington is coming off a win over the Jazz on Saturday night and four days of rest after their Tuesday night game in Brooklyn was postponed. The Knicks are coming off a 105-91 win over the Pistons.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS KNICKS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Kemba Walker
G Bradley Beal Evan Fournier
F Deni Avdija Alec Burks
F Kyle Kuzma Julius Randle
C Daniel Gafford Mitchell Robinson
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS KNICKS
PPG Beal (23.3) Randle (19.6)
RPG Kuzma (7.8) Randle (9.8)
APG Beal (5.9) Randle (5.2)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)

KNICKS :
RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols – out)
Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols – out)
Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols – out)
Miles McBride (health and safety protocols – out)
Immanuel Quickley (health and safety protocols – out)
Derrick Rose (sore right ankle – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)

KNICKS:
105-91 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
107-114 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)
116-103 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
96-105 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
97-112 (L) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

