Preview: Wizards face Knicks Thursday night at MSG
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980, 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards return to action and close out a run of five-straight road games on Thursday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Washington is coming off a win over the Jazz on Saturday night and four days of rest after their Tuesday night game in Brooklyn was postponed. The Knicks are coming off a 105-91 win over the Pistons.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Kemba Walker
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Evan Fournier
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Alec Burks
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Julius Randle
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Mitchell Robinson
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|PPG
|Beal (23.3)
|Randle (19.6)
|RPG
|Kuzma (7.8)
|Randle (9.8)
|APG
|Beal (5.9)
|Randle (5.2)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)
KNICKS :
RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols – out)
Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols – out)
Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols – out)
Miles McBride (health and safety protocols – out)
Immanuel Quickley (health and safety protocols – out)
Derrick Rose (sore right ankle – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)
KNICKS:
105-91 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
107-114 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)
116-103 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
96-105 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
97-112 (L) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
