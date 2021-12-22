Preview: Wizards face Knicks Thursday night at MSG

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980, 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards return to action and close out a run of five-straight road games on Thursday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Washington is coming off a win over the Jazz on Saturday night and four days of rest after their Tuesday night game in Brooklyn was postponed. The Knicks are coming off a 105-91 win over the Pistons.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS KNICKS G Spencer Dinwiddie Kemba Walker G Bradley Beal Evan Fournier F Deni Avdija Alec Burks F Kyle Kuzma Julius Randle C Daniel Gafford Mitchell Robinson

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS KNICKS PPG Beal (23.3) Randle (19.6) RPG Kuzma (7.8) Randle (9.8) APG Beal (5.9) Randle (5.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)



KNICKS :

RJ Barrett (health and safety protocols – out)

Quentin Grimes (health and safety protocols – out)

Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols – out)

Miles McBride (health and safety protocols – out)

Immanuel Quickley (health and safety protocols – out)

Derrick Rose (sore right ankle – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)

119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)



KNICKS:

105-91 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

107-114 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)

116-103 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

96-105 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

97-112 (L) vs. MIL (BOX SCORE)

