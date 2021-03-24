Preview: Wizards wrap road trip Thursday night in New York

The Wizards close their three-game New York road trip with a second consecutive game against the Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 P.M. at Madison Square Garden. Washington was defeated 131-113 in the teams’ first meeting on Tuesday night.

GAME INFO

Madison Square Garden | 7:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Knicks: G – Elfrid Payton, G – RJ Barrett, F – Reggie Bullock, F – Julius Randle, C – Nerlens Noel

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Davis Bertans (right calf strain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Knicks: Austin Rivers (personal reasons – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards searching for consistency

While Tuesday’s game against New York left the Wizards with plenty to work on heading into the final game of their road trip, the common thread among the post-practice comments from the team was the need for more consistency. Washington has struggled to generate consistent play all season long on both a large and small scale. The Wizards’ season has been defined by low valleys and high peaks, including two losing streaks of five games and a winning streak of the same length. On a smaller, in-game scale, Washington has made a habit of falling behind by double digits to its opponent often, sometimes staging a sizeable comeback, sometimes not.

“We have to be consistent,” Brooks said. “Since the break, we haven’t been consistent on the defensive end. We haven’t been consistent with the physicality. We haven’t been consistent with our toughness. We do it, but not every game. We have to be able to do it. We’ve got good guys that want to do it, but they have to get that mindset that there are no nights off.”

“We never want any moral victories of any kind,” Robin Lopez said. “We’re trying to win games. I think the thing we’re trying we’re trying to establish most of all right now is just some sense of consistency, especially on the defensive end.”

Avdija coming off strong performance on Tuesday

As the Knicks pulled away in the second half of Tuesday’s game, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks leaned on the team’s younger players and reserves who typically see less court time. Most notable among that group was Deni Avdija, who struggled with foul trouble early, but finished the game with 14 points – all of which came in the second half – on 5-7 (.714) from the field and 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range. Avdija’s 14 points were the most he’s scored in a game since his 20-point game against the Heat on January 9 and came on the heels of a three-game stretch in which he scored just eight points total. With Davis Bertans out of the lineup and the Wizards’ offense relying heavily on Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, any flashes of scoring from the team’s supporting cast are a welcome sight. Avdija did a little bit of everything, scoring on two threes, two dunks and shooting 100.0% from inside the arc. Playing as a rookie in an NBA season unlike any other makes the professional adjustment even harder, but Avdija has managed to keep perspective as the season progresses.

“I feel like, in the beginning, everything went so fast,” Avdija said after Tuesday’s game. “I wasn’t really used to the pace and the amount of games we play. You finish one game and the next day you’re on the court again. It’s fun, it’s different. It makes you forget about the last game whether it’s good or bad and just continue and have continuation in your game. I feel like a lot of times I enjoyed it, but of course, there are some times when you feel a little bit more fatigued.”

Wizards must account for Knicks’ depth and versatility

Julius Randle will draw the most eyes when the Knicks have the ball on Thursday night – and for good reason. He’ll be coming off a 37-point in game in which he knocked down a career-high-tying seven 3-pointers and shot 13-24 (.541) from the field. But Randle was just part of the Knicks’ offensive explosion on Tuesday night and was one of three players who scored at least 20 points. Second-year wing man RJ Barrett scored 21 and Alec Burks came off the bench to score 20, his third consecutive game with at least 20 points. Eight players on the New York roster are averaging at least 20.0 minutes per game (min. 20 games) and five are averaging at least 12.0 points per game. The Wizards’ defensive efforts won’t focus solely on Randle and must come from start to finish and all across the rotation.