Preview: Wizards, Knicks meet Friday in NYC

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards open a road-home back-to-back on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Washington won the teams’ only prior matchup this season, a 124-117 victory in New York.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS KNICKS G Raul Neto Evan Fournier G Corey Kispert Alec Burks F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope RJ Barrett F Kyle Kuzma Julius Randle C Kristaps Porzingis Mitchell Robinson

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS KNICKS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Randle (20.4) RPG Kuzma (8.6) Randle (9.9) APG Kuzma (3.4) Randle (5.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)



KNICKS:

Quentin Grimes (right patella subluxation – questionable)

Nerlens Noel (sore left foot – out)

Cam Reddish (right shoulder AC injury – out)

Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery – out)

Kemba Walker (not with team – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)

118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)



KNICKS:

128-98 (W) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

107-110 (L) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

114-118 (L) at MEM (BOX SCORE)

107-77 (W) at DAL (BOX SCORE)

131-115 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

