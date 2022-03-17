Preview: Wizards, Knicks meet Friday in NYC
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards open a road-home back-to-back on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Washington won the teams’ only prior matchup this season, a 124-117 victory in New York.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Evan Fournier
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Alec Burks
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|RJ Barrett
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Julius Randle
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Mitchell Robinson
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|KNICKS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Randle (20.4)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.6)
|Randle (9.9)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Randle (5.2)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
KNICKS:
Quentin Grimes (right patella subluxation – questionable)
Nerlens Noel (sore left foot – out)
Cam Reddish (right shoulder AC injury – out)
Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery – out)
Kemba Walker (not with team – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
KNICKS:
128-98 (W) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
107-110 (L) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
114-118 (L) at MEM (BOX SCORE)
107-77 (W) at DAL (BOX SCORE)
131-115 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
