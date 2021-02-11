Preview: Wizards face Knicks Friday night in D.C.

The Wizards continue their five-game homestand on Friday night, taking on the Knicks at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Friday’s game marks the first meeting between the two teams since March 10, one day before the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended. The Wizards won that game 122-115. Both teams are looking to rebound from losses in their last outing. Washington was defeated by Toronto on Wednesday while the Knicks fell by two to the Heat on Tuesday night.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Jerome Robinson, F – Davis Bertans, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Knicks: G – Elfrid Payton, G – RJ Barrett, F – Reggie Bullock, F – Julius Randle, C – Mitchell Robinson

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Bradley Beal (rest – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out)

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (health and safety protocols – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards to face Knicks without Beal

On Friday, the Wizards will take on the Knicks without the league’s leading scorer. The team announced on Thursday afternoon that Bradley Beal (rest) would not play – just the second game he’s missed this season. His only prior absence was on January 9 against Miami when he was held out of the game in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. With Beal out, the Wizards will be missing a prolific scoring threat. Through 21 games, Beal has scored 689 total points, the most points in a player’s first 21 games of a season in franchise history by 62 points. Beal trails only James Harden’s 812-point start to the 2019-20 season and Allen Iverson’s 723-point start to the 2005-06 season for the most prolific scoring start since 2000.

Beal has begun to see recognition from across the NBA community for his on-court accomplishments. The NBA announced another round of voting returns for the NBA All-Star fan vote on Thursday afternoon, in which Beal ranks first among all Eastern Conference guards with 2.5 million votes, over 400,000 more than second-place Kyrie Irving.

Wizards look to improve 3-point defense

The Wizards are coming off a game against the Raptors in which they allowed their second-highest opponent 3-point field goal percentage of the season. Toronto shot 19-32 (.594) from beyond the arc, trailing only Philadelphia’s 18-29 (.621) shooting performance on January 6. Kyle Lowry led the way with five threes, while three other Raptors hit three triples of their own. Wizards’ opponents have now shot over 40.0% from 3-point range in five of the team’s last seven games. After the game against Toronto, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said a lot of Toronto’s performance could be credited simply to good shot-making, but that there are elements of the team’s 3-point defense that could be improved.

“It was a lot of drive-and-kick,” Brooks said after the game. “They would get (by us) on a move and we would over-help and we would close out two feet short. When you do that, shooters make shots. We have to do that. We have to trust our abilities, we have to trust our quickness, we have to trust our skill to contest.”

Against the Knicks, the Wizards should have an easier time limiting their opponent from beyond the arc. Coming into Friday’s game, New York ranks as one of the least prolific 3-point shooting teams in the league, ranking 29th in both 3-point field goals made (9.8) and attempted (27.6) per game – and 22nd in 3-point field goal percentage (35.5).

Rose coming off impactful Knicks debut

New York will be playing on the front end of a back-to-back, facing the Wizards on Friday night before returning home to play the Rockets on Saturday, meaning there could be a heavier reliance on the team’s depth. That depth got a bit of a boost earlier this week when the Knicks acquired former MVP guard Derrick Rose from Detroit in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round draft pick. Rose, who played 64 games for the Knicks during the 2016-17 season, made his season debut for the team in their last outing against Miami on Tuesday night. He came off the bench, scoring 14 points on 5-9 (.555) shooting to go along with three assists. While the Knicks lost, Rose registered a plus-six rating in 20 minutes of action.