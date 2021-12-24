Recap: Dinwiddie, Kispert lead shorthanded Wizards to win over Knicks

FINAL: WIZARDS 124 | KNICKS 117

Playing without a pair of key starters, the Wizards earned their second-consecutive win on Thursday night, defeating the Knicks 124-117 at Madison Square Garden. Washington was without Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, each sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Corey Kispert, making the first start of his career in place of Beal, scored a career-high 20 points on 6-7 (.857) from the field and 4-5 (.800) from 3-point range.

“It was great,” Kispert said postgame. “Every time you play in (Madison Square Garden), you feel that energy and think about all the greats before you. The crowd is always awesome…It’s one of the top-five arenas that you have on your checklist as a basketball player.”

“I thought it was a great team win,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “Offensively, we had a good flow, a good rhythm. We had 30 assists, so the ball was moving…We were able to put together three 30-plus-point quarters, which is a great sign. Our cutting, our movement, our spacing was correct and we had the willingness to try to make the right play time and time again.”

The Wizards’ 30 assists were the most they’ve recorded in a game since December 1.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who moved into the two-guard position and started alongside Aaron Holiday in the backcourt, put on one of his best all-around performances of the season, totaling a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists.

After knocking down a step-back triple mid-way through the first quarter to tie the game at 15 apiece, Dinwiddie went without a bucket until the four-minute mark of the second quarter. While Dinwiddie and the rest of the Wizards’ starting attack struggled to find their touch in the early going, the bench kept Washington alive. The Wizards’ reserves scored 14 points in the first quarter – matching the Knicks’ total for the entire game – and went on to outscore New York 38-14 in the category overall.

A back-and-forth second quarter was headlined by Knicks guard Kemba Walker, who scored 23 of his 27 first-half points in the second quarter alone and 21 of New York’s final 26 points heading into halftime. Walker’s performance stole the show through the second and third quarters. The veteran guard went on to finish the night with 44 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Walker’s dominant second quarter led the Knicks to a 64-57 halftime lead, but the Wizards opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run, highlighted by a pair of monstrous dunks from Daniel Gafford. Montrezl Harrell followed suit, putting home two dunks of his own on back-to-back possessions to put the Wizards up eight, their largest lead of the night, and force a Knicks timeout with 4:05 left in the third.

The Wizards’ offense caught fire in the fourth quarter to fight off the Knicks’ comeback effort. Washington scored 34 points and shot 11-16 (.688) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from deep in the final frame. After the Knicks cut the lead to two on a 3-pointer from Evan Fournier, Holiday and Kyle Kuzma combined to hit three 3-pointers in 90 seconds, propelling the Wizards back to a seven point lead with less than a minute to go.

After three-straight single-digit scoring performances since returning from health and safety protocols, Kuzma found his touch again late in the fourth quarter. Kuzma hit two of Washington’s three clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game on his way to an 18-point, 10-rebound performance – the most he’s scored since a 27-point night on December 8 and his first double-double since November 26.

After starting their extended road trip with three-consecutive losses, Washington closed with two wins in a row and now returns to D.C. for a Sunday matchup with Philadelphia. The Wizards will now play 13 of their next 16 at home.