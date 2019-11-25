Wizards fall to Kings, 113-106

The Wizards (5-9) fell 113-106 to the Sacramento Kings (7-8) Sunday night at Capital One Arena, snapping a two-game winning streak. Bradley Beal scored 20 points to lead six Wizards in double figures but saw his streak of five consecutive 30-point games come to an end.

"We had about a stretch [in the fourth quarter] where I thought it was like four, maybe even five, great possessions,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We couldn't get anything to fall for us…But I thought prior to that, offensively, we were just about half a second too slow tonight on everything -- on our rolls, on our extra passing. I thought that led to some bad turnovers because of our spacing. But those are going to happen, and then they made some big shots down the stretch."

Davis Bertans, Jordan McRae and Mortiz Wagner each scored 12 points off the bench, leading a reserve group that totaled 48 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points, his highest total in five games, on 6-11 (.545) from the field and 4-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

Early on, the Wizards offense ran through the post as Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura combined for 11 of the team’s first 16 points. The Wizards got everyone involved in the first half as eight players scored at least six points, including a team-high eight from Bryant. After trailing for the majority of the first quarter, the Wizards took their first lead, 22-21, on a slow break 3-pointer by Ish Smith made possible by a pair of nifty transition passes from Bertans and Wagner.

In the first half, neither team led by more than seven points. Each time the Kings opened up a bit of a lead in the second quarter, a member of the Wizards bench unit made a play to close the deficit. With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter, the Kings had opened up a nine-point lead, but a pair of Wagner buckets, both assisted by McRae, brought the Wizards back. Minutes later, the Kings against opened up another lead, but Bertans and Ish Smith assisted each other on consecutive possessions to tie the game back up at 43.

In the third quarter, Thomas led the Wizards with eight points, shooting 3-3 from the field, but was outgunned by Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, who scored 12 of his team-high 26 points in the quarter, shooting 4-4 from the field and a 3-3 from beyond the arc. The Wizards went cold to start the fourth quarter, missing five of their first six shots, allowing the Kings to open up an eight-point lead early in the final frame. The Wizards, however, had one last push in them. With 4:09 left in the game, Thomas hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night off transition passes from Bertans and Beal to bring the Wizards back within three points, but clutch threes from Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the final minutes sealed the win for Sacramento.

Entering the game, the Wizards had scored 120-plus points in five consecutive games. While the offense struggled to hit shots at its normal rate, the 113 points allowed marked the fewest points the team has allowed in six games.

“It was almost like the first game this year where we struggled offensively,” Wagner said. “Obviously, they loaded up on Brad [Beal]. We’ve got to be better to help him out. We have to move the ball more. The ball stuck at times. That’s what made us great, we are going to continue to do that.”

The Wizards begin a four-game West Coast road trip Tuesday night in Denver, taking on the Nuggets at 9:00 P.M. ET at the Pepsi Center. The trip also includes matchups with the Suns, Lakers and Clippers. The Wizards return to Capital One Arena next Tuesday, December 3, hosting the Orlando Magic at 7:00 P.M. ET.