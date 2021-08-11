Wizards fall to Kings in Summer League opener

FINAL: Wizards 75 | Kings 89

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Caleb Homesley (17), Mason Jones (14), Jordan Goodwin (12)

Kings: Louis King (16), Jahmi’us Ramsey (13), Ade Murkey (13)

SUMMARY

On Tuesday night, the Wizards were defeated by the Kings 89-75 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The game marked Washington’s first outing of the 2021 NBA Summer League after their opener against the Pacers scheduled for Sunday was postponed. Caleb Homesley scored a game-high 17 points on Tuesday, shooting 6-8 (.750) from the field to lead the way for the Wizards.

After falling behind by 10 with three minutes left in the opening frame, the Wizards went on an 11-0 run to take a one-point lead just before the end of the quarter. After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Kings pulled away in the third, shooting 11-20 (.550) from the field and 5-10 (.500) from 3-point range. In the fourth, Washington held Sacramento to 7-20 (.350) from the field and 1-10 (.100) from deep, but struggled to build any offensive momentum of its own.

“We want to learn from these situations,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said postgame. “I think tonight was a good example of that. I think we learned a lot. We’re going to have a chance now to go back and look at this film. We want to see the growth and improvement day-to-day and game-to-game. We have that opportunity. We had to get out there and play. We had to get out and experience these things.”

Homesley scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and made an impression on Miller in his first Summer League showing.

“He was very efficient in how he played,” Miller said of Homesley postgame. “He showed some versatility with the ball, moving to different parts of the floor, driving a little bit. He made some shots. I thought he was pretty efficient for the first game.”

Wizards rookie Corey Kispert, drafted 15th overall in last month’s NBA Draft, finished with eight points on 2-5 (.400) from three. While Kispert’s performance may not pop off the box score, he made a series of effort plays diving for loose balls to keep possessions alive, drawing praise from Miller postgame.

“If there’s a loose ball on the floor, I’m going to go get it,” Kispert said postgame.

Kispert said he and the rest of the team are keeping their eyes forward and not dwelling too heavily on the result of Tuesday night’s game.

“We just want to continue to improve as a team,” Kispert said. “It’s all about getting reps, getting experience under our belt and feeling more comfortable in the system.”

Washington’s next Summer League outing will be on Thursday, August 12 at 5:00 P.M. ET against the Nets.