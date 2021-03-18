Recap: Wizards fall to Kings 121-119 on last-second shot

FINAL: Wizards 121 | Kings 119

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (29), Russell Westbrook (26), Rui Hachimura (17)

Kings: De’Aaron Fox (28), Harrison Barnes (18), Richaun Holmes (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Kings 121-119 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. After the Wizards eliminated a double-digit fourth quarter deficit and tied the game, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox knocked down a mid-range jumper with 0.7 left to win the game. Bradley Beal scored a game high 29 points on 12-20 (.600) shooting while Fox led the way for Sacramento with 28 points.

Coming off two straight 20-point games, Rui Hachimura scored the Wizards’ first points of the night on a put-back of his own miss, but it was Beal who did the heavy lifting for Washington in the first quarter. His 13 points helped Washington jump out to a 38-34 lead after one quarter. Just over a minute into the second quarter, Raul Neto scored on a reverse layup to put Washington up six before Sacramento hit threes on consecutive possessions to tie the game at 40. Neither team managed more than four points of separation from that point until halftime and went into the break tied at 66. Beal, Hachimura and Neto combined to score 37 of Washington’s 66 points through the first two quarters.

The Kings outscored the Wizards 20-10 in the first six minutes of the third, taking a 10-point lead after scoring on three consecutive possessions. A Cory Joseph 3-pointer minutes later put them up 11. Washington picked up some momentum late in the third quarter and capped a 7-0 run with Westbrook’s first three of the night with 1:09 left in the frame. Sacramento, however, closed strong, outscoring Washington 6-1 in the final 45 seconds of the third to take a nine-point lead into the fourth. The Wizards’ defense tightened up in the fourth quarter, sparking a late run to erase a 10-point Sacramento lead, but ultimately fell to Fox’s game winner.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook’s leads late run, notches 12th triple-double

Westbrook finished the night with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him 12 triple-doubles this season. Westbrook has already broken the franchise record for most triple-doubles in a single season, despite playing in just 32 games with the team, and now sits just three triple-doubles behind Darrell Walker’s franchise mark for all-time triple-doubles.

Westbrook struggled from the field early on, hitting just 2-10 (.200) in the first half, but made up for it with eight assists. Westbrook has now recorded 10-plus dimes in six of his last seven games. His scoring came alive in the fourth quarter, particularly in the final minutes. Westbrook played the entire final frame, scoring a team-high 13 points on 4-7 (.571) from the field. 11 of those 13 points came in the final 4:14 of the game, leading the Wizards back from a six-point deficit.

Len records first double-double as a Wizard

Making his third consecutive start and his seventh since joining the Wizards in late January, Alex Len totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of action. It was his first double-double with the team and the first he’d recorded since February 27, 2020. Len was efficient, hitting 5-7 (.714) from the field, including a pair of forceful dunks. One of Len’s biggest plays of the game came on the boards in the final three minutes as the Wizards were attempting to close the Kings’ lead. Down three, after a missed 3-pointer by Hachimura, Len tipped out the offensive rebound to Westbrook, who immediately drove and finished with a violent dunk to cut the lead to one.

“I thought had one his best games,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “I thought throughout the game after (the first few minutes) he was much better. That’s what we want. That’s what we need. His length. He’s the best on our team at protecting the rim.”

3-point shooting makes the difference

All season, the Wizards have struggled to generate consistency from 3-point range. On Wednesday, Washington shot 4-25 (.160) from deep, setting new season lows in threes made and 3-point percentage. Davis Bertans (2), Westbrook (1) and Robin Lopez (1) were the only Wizards to convert from beyond the arc. On the other end, Sacramento was effective enough, hitting 10-33 (.303) from deep, led by Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, who each hit three 3-pointers.

NEXT UP: Wizards vs. Jazz / Thursday, March 18 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT