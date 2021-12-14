Preview: Wizards continue road trip Wednesday night in Sacramento
WHERE: Golden 1 Center
WHEN: 10 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
On Wednesday night, the Wizards continue their six-game road trip, taking on the Kings in the first game of a West Coast back-to-back. Washington, coming off a loss to Denver in which it nearly came back from a 33-point deficit, will look to right the ship against a Kings team that has lost three-straight games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|KINGS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Tyrese Haliburton
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Harrison Barnes
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Chimezie Metu
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Alex Len
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|KINGS
|PPG
|Beal (22.4)
|Fox (21.0)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.4)
|Holmes (9.3)
|APG
|Beal (5.9)
|Haliburton (5.6)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)
Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols – questionable)
KINGS:
Richaun Holmes (right eye – doubtful)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)
110-116 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
90-102 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
KINGS:
101-124 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
103-117 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
123-124 (L) at CHA (BOX SCORE)
142-130 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
104-99 (W) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
