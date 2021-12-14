Preview: Wizards continue road trip Wednesday night in Sacramento

WHERE: Golden 1 Center

WHEN: 10 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

On Wednesday night, the Wizards continue their six-game road trip, taking on the Kings in the first game of a West Coast back-to-back. Washington, coming off a loss to Denver in which it nearly came back from a 33-point deficit, will look to right the ship against a Kings team that has lost three-straight games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS KINGS G Spencer Dinwiddie De’Aaron Fox G Bradley Beal Tyrese Haliburton F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Harrison Barnes F Deni Avdija Chimezie Metu C Daniel Gafford Alex Len

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS KINGS PPG Beal (22.4) Fox (21.0) RPG Kuzma (8.4) Holmes (9.3) APG Beal (5.9) Haliburton (5.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)

Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols – questionable)



KINGS:

Richaun Holmes (right eye – doubtful)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)

119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)

110-116 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

90-102 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)



KINGS:

101-124 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)

103-117 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

123-124 (L) at CHA (BOX SCORE)

142-130 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

104-99 (W) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)

