Preview: Wizards face Kings Wednesday to open home back-to-back

The Wizards host the Kings on Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M., opening a back-to-back that will conclude the team’s five-game homestand. Washington is coming off consecutive losses to Milwaukee while Sacramento looks to bounce back from a six-point loss to Charlotte.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Kings: G – De’Aaron Fox, G – Buddy Hield, F – Harrison Barnes, F – Nemanja Bjelica, C – Richaun Holmes

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left rib contusion – questionable), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (left fourth metacarpal fracture – out), Chimezie Metu (right wrist fracture – out), Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols – questionable), Robert Woodard II (left hamstring strain – questionable)

STORYLINES

Hachimura hopes to extend career-best shooting, scoring run

On Wednesday night, Rui Hachimura will go for his third consecutive 20-point game, a feat he’s yet to accomplish in his first two seasons in the NBA. He totaled a season-high 29 points and 11 rebounds against the Bucks on Saturday, the first 20-10 game of his career, and followed that performance up with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Milwaukee on Monday. But what really jumped off the stat sheet was Hachimura’s 3-point shooting. He shot 4-9 (.444) from beyond the arc, setting a new career high in threes made and tying his career high in threes attempted. The only other instance of Hachimura shooting nine threes in a game also occurred against the Bucks on August 11, 2020 in the Orlando bubble.

“I love it,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “We need threes…We don’t shoot enough of them, we don’t make enough of them, but I think when Rui steps up, (shooting) 4-9 – who would have ever thought that before his 82nd game that he would take nine threes in an NBA game? I’m sure (Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few) didn’t think he would do that. But he’s done that through the work that he’s put in…We need that. Teams are going to drop off – you’ve to be able to step up and make those shots. He can have bigger nights than this. In another year or two, he’s going to make eight or nine of them in one game.”

Wizards battling minor injuries to key reserves

For the second game in a row, Raul Neto is listed as questionable with a left rib contusion he suffered in the Wizards’ Saturday matchup with the Bucks. Both he and Davis Bertans, who was dealing with right calf tightness, received the same designation heading into Washington’s Monday matchup with Milwaukee and wound up playing. Bertans, however, is now working through a second minor injury. Brooks said after Monday’s game that the Wizards’ sharpshooter banged knees with an opponent. Bertans did not participate in the team’s Tuesday practice, giving both his knee and calf time to recuperate, and is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday night.

“It’s part of the rehab process,” Brooks said of Bertans sitting out practice. “We have three games in four nights, a back-to-back coming up…He should be able to go tomorrow.”

“That’s part of the job,” Bertans said Tuesday. “Some seasons, you get banged up a little bit. Everybody’s been in that position. That’s part of the job.”

Scouting the Kings

Sacramento will be playing in the third outing of a six-game East Coast road trip. After losses in Atlanta and Charlotte, the Kings continue north through D.C. before a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday in Boston and Philadelphia and close the trip on Monday in Cleveland. The difficult road trip is coming at a tough time for a team that has lost 13 of its last 16 games dating back to early February. But while they’ve struggled to generate much in the win column as of a late, the Kings still present a number of challenges, specifically on the perimeter. They’re led by fourth-year point guard De’Aaron Fox, who is averaging 23.6 points and 7.6 assists per game. Fox is flanked by Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes, each of whom are shooting at least 37.0% from deep. Haliburton is shooting 42.3% from deep while Hield’s 37.5% clip comes on 10.4 attempts per game, which trails only Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard among players who have appeared in at least 15 games this season. In the frontcourt, the Kings will be shorthanded. Wednesday’s game will be Sacramento’s first since the team announced starting forward Marvin Bagley III would miss time with a fractured left hand.