Wizards Key Summer Dates 2019

Here are the important dates to know heading into the Wizards' 2019 offseason.

April 21 (11:59 P.M. ET): NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline

Players who are not automatically eligible but wish to be drafted must declare by this date.

May 14: NBA Draft Lottery 2019 in Chicago

Heading into the NBA Draft Lottery, the Wizards have a 9.0% chance of landing the number one pick and a 37.2% chance to secure a top 4 pick.

May 14-19: NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Prospects will look to showcase their skills and receive feedback from around the league.

June 10: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline

Players have until June 10 to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

June 20: NBA Draft 2019 in Brooklyn

One of the most intriguing nights of the year will take place at the Barclays Center.

June 24: NBA Awards show in Los Angeles

The NBA will announce the 2018-19 awards, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, and more.

June 29: Deadline for all player and team options

All players and teams must declare if they are picking up their respective options.

June 30: Last day of 2018-19 season

This is the deadline for teams to make all restricted free agents qualifying offers of 125% of their salary and the last day to sign extensions. The figures for the next salary cap are also determined.

July 1: First day of 2019-20 season, free agent moratorium begins

Teams can reach verbal agreements with players, but nothing is official until the moratorium ends.

July 5-15: MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas

Rookies, second-year players, and players looking for training camp invites will showcase their talent in Las Vegas.

July 6 (12:01 P.M.): Free agency moratorium ends

Teams eligible to officially sign free agents and trades are allowed once again.

July 13: Restricted free agents qualifying offer deadline

Deadline for teams to revoke qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

July 15: First-round picks signing deadline

Deadline for teams to sign first-round picks.

Mid-August: 2019-20 NBA schedule released

Typically the second week of August, the NBA will release the 2019-20 NBA schedule. Christmas, season openers, and other holiday games are usually released the week before.

September 5: Second-round picks signing deadline

Deadline for teams to sign second-round picks.

Late September/Early October: Wizards Media Day and training camp

The 2019-20 season essentially starts on the first day of training camp.