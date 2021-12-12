Recap: Wizards lose to Jazz 123-98

FINAL: WIZARDS 98 | JAZZ 123

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Daniel Gafford (14), Raul Neto (13)

JAZZ: Donovan Mitchell (28), Rudy Gobert (20), Hassan Whitesite (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Jazz 123-98 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 21 points while Daniel Gafford (14 points, 11 rebounds) recorded his fourth double-double of the season.

Utah jumped out to an early 16-8 lead behind 10 quick points from Donovan Mitchell, but a 14-5 Washington run – highlighted by back-to-back emphatic put-back dunks from Gafford and capped by a deep 3-pointer from Davis Bertans – gave the Wizards a one-point lead late in the first quarter. Corey Kispert knocked down a pair of threes in the opening 2:11 of the second quarter, fueling an 8-2 Wizards run to re-take the lead. As a team, Washington shot 11-22 (.500) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from three in the second quarter and closed the first half on a 6-0 run to take a one-point lead into the break.

After a back-and-forth start to the second half, Utah rode a 14-4 run late in the third quarter to its first double-digit lead of the night. The Jazz outscored the Wizards 31-18 in the third quarter, shooting 13-23 (.565) from the field and holding Washington to 8-22 (.364) overall and 0-6 (.000) from deep. Beal scored 10 of the Wizards’ 18 points in the third on 4-5 (.800) from the field. The game got away from Washington in the fourth, falling behind by 110-90 in the closing minutes before turning to the reserves. In just a few minutes of action, rookie forward Isaiah Todd scored six points on 2-4 (.500) shooting from beyond the arc.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Avdija gets the start with Kuzma sidelined

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced pregame that Deni Avdija would make his first start of the season, replacing Kyle Kuzma, who missed the game due to health and safety protocols. Avdija, who entered the game leading all Wizards players (min. 20 minutes per game) in net rating, finished with four points, six rebounds, a crafty transition assist to set up a Montrezl Harrell dunk and a pair of blocks.

Neto leads 47-point bench performance

Washington got a big performance out of its bench on Saturday night, including 47 of the team’s 98 points. Raul Neto, who played the first four seasons of his career with the Jazz, scored 13 points, leading six Wizards to come off the bench to score at least five points.

Jazz stars shine in win

Mitchell’s 28 points came on 10-20 (.500) from the field and 4-9 (.444) from deep, leading four Jazz players with at least 15 points: Rudy Gobert (20), Hassan Whiteside (18) and Bojan Bogdanovic (16). While Mitchell set the tone from the perimeter, Gobert and Whiteside controlled the paint, each tallying double-doubles and combining for five blocks.