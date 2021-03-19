Recap: Beal, Westbrook combine for 78 points in Wizards' win over Jazz

FINAL: Wizards 131 | Jazz 122

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (43), Russell Westbrook (35), Rui Hachimura (12)

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (42), Joe Ingles (34), Royce O’Neale (11)

SUMMARY

The Wizards earned one of their best wins of the season on Thursday night, defeating the league-leading Jazz 131-122 at Capital One Arena in the final game of a back-to-back and five-game homestand. With the win, the Wizards snapped a five-game losing streak to start the second half of the season and a nine-game losing streak against the Jazz.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 43 points and Russell Westbrook notched his second consecutive triple-double, totaling 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points to lead the way for Utah.

The Wizards jumped out to a 23-12 lead behind an aggressive start from Westbrook, who scored eight of the team’s first 14 points of the game. But while Westbrook did the heavy lifting in the first, the entire offense was on to start the game. Washington shot 13-20 (.650) as a team in the first quarter and held Utah to 8-21 (.381) from the field. The Wizards stayed hot in the second, shooting 12-24 (.500) from the field and extending their lead to 24 in the final minutes of the half. Beal and Westbrook combined for 19 points in the second to lead the way for Washington.

After three Garrison Mathews free throws put the Wizards up 20 just over a minute into the third quarter, the Jazz worked the lead down to eight over the course of the next six minutes. Mid-way through the quarter, Beal and Mitchell went back and forth, combining for 20 points in a span of just over two minutes. Beal and Mitchell each played the entire third quarter, combining for 35 of the 72 points scored. Washington closed the quarter on an 11-3 run and led by 18 going into the fourth quarter. Another run from the Jazz mid-way through the fourth quarter, capped by threes on consecutive possessions by Mitchell and Royce O’Neale, cut the lead to seven with just over six minutes left in the game. After the Wizards called a timeout, Isaac Bonga grabbed an offensive rebound off a Westbrook miss and found Beal for a 3-pointer that put the Wizards back up double digits. Utah stuck around, but never got any closer than that as Beal and Westbrook’s late-game heroics kept them at a distance.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal, Westbrook lead the way

Beal and Westbrook stole the show on Thursday night, combining for 78 points to lead the Wizards to the win. Westbrook came out hot, totaling 11 points on 4-5 (.800) shooting, four rebounds and two assists in the first 6:10 of the game to help Washington jump out to an early lead. Westbrook went into halftime with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Through two quarters, Beal totaled just 13 points, but was plus-17 in 18 minutes. In the second half, Beal took over, scoring 30 of his 43 points on 11-16 (.687) from the field, 3-4 (.750) from three and 5-6 (.833) from the free throw line.

Thursday marked the second time this season Westbrook scored 35-plus points in a triple-double. With the performance, Westbrook has now recorded a triple-double in each of his last two games and three of his last four. With 13 triple-doubles this season, Westbrook extends his single-season franchise record and now sits just two away from tying Darrell Walker for the most total triple-doubles in team history. He’s averaging 13.0 assists over the last four games.

Beal has now scored 35-plus points in two of his last three games – and he’s doing it efficiently. Beal entered the night having shot over 60.0% from the field in each of his last three games and finished 16-24 (.667) from the field against Utah. Beal also broke a tie with Portland’s Damian Lillard for the most 30-point games in the NBA this season (24).

Wizards keep Gobert in check

Much like the Wizards, the Jazz’s backcourt duo carried the load for the team offensively. Mitchell’s 42 points and Joe Ingles’ 34 accounted for 62.2% percent of the team’s points. Mitchell shot 16-30 (.533) from the field while Ingles shot 12-17 (.705) from the field and 8-10 (.800) from 3-point range. Going into the game, the Wizards knew they would have to hold their own in the paint against Utah’s Rudy Gobert, a three-time All-NBA center and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. On the defensive end, the Wizards held Gobert in check. He scored just 10 points on eight total field goal attempts and finished with a minus-four rating in 33 minutes. As a team, the Wizards were aggressive in getting to the rim, outscoring the Jazz 54-38 in the paint. Washington attempted just 17 3-pointers compared to Utah’s 48.

Bertans leaves game with right calf injury

While the Wizards’ win provided plenty of reason for postgame positivity, the team saw a key contributor go down with an injury early in the game. Davis Bertans, who battled right calf tightness over the last week, reaggravated the injury late in the first quarter against Utah and did not return. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame that he did not have an update on Bertans, but praised Isaac Bonga’s efforts in relief.

“I thought (Bonga) came in and responded and gave us some physical minutes,” Brooks said postgame. “We need Bonga to do that. I think he did that tonight…We need the other guys to step up. We keep talking about it and he did that tonight. He gave us great minutes tonight.”

Fortunately, Washington has two days off before returning to the court on Sunday night – the team’s only two-day break between games over the course of the entire second half.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Nets / Sunday, March 21 / 7:00 P.M. / Barclays Center

