Wizards drop close battle with Jazz, 128-124

The Wizards may be officially eliminated from the playoff picture this season, but nobody would know by the way they’re playing every night. Their trip West met its halfway point Friday night, and while beating the Jazz in Utah is always a tall order, Washington nearly met it. Bradley Beal (34 points) and Bobby Portis (28 points, 13 rebounds) led a hard-fought Wizards effort in a tough 128-124 loss in Salt Lake City.

Washington took the fight to the Jazz early Friday, taking its largest lead of the game in the first quarter. But in a game where the Jazz led by as many as 15 points, the Wizards never gave up the fight and came back to briefly lead in the fourth with three minutes remaining in the game. Ultimately, their undoing came at the free throw line, where Utah shot a perfect 18-for-18 while Washington hit just 13-of-22.

“Yeah, we missed a lot of free throws and especially in that fourth but I think we missed five or six," said head coach Scott Brooks. "But with all that, all the missed free throws, we played hard. It could have gone either way. Both teams competed, and a couple of things could have gone our way, could have changed the whole complexion of the game.”

In addition to another high-level performance from Beal, a trio of Wizards in particular helped make Friday night’s loss still full of bright spots. In addition to helping Washington battle the bigger Jazz on the boards, Portis’ six 3-pointers matched a career-high. Jabari Parker threw down multiple thunderous dunks (one over Utah center Rudy Gobert) and led the bench with 15 points. And rookie forward Troy Brown Jr. scored a career-best 15 points in another start, hitting three times from 3-point range.

Utah was led by its usual suspects, as Donovan Mitchell poured in 35 points, Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder added 18, and Rudy Gobert posted another double-double (13 points, 17 rebounds). The Jazz shot 55% from the field on the night, though they made the same amount of shots (48) as Washington. The teams were nearly even from 3-point range as well.

Mitchell and the Jazz pushed their lead to 15 three separate times on the night, and each time the Wizards responded with a critical run to return the deficit to single digits. The most critical one came late in the third to set up an opportunity in the fourth. Beal and Thomas Bryant (11 points, 12 rebounds) engineered a 13-0 run to close the frame and get Washington within two heading into the final 12 minutes.

After the Jazz returned their lead to nine with just under eight minutes to play, it was Portis and Parker’s turn to rally Washington. Portis capped a 13-3 run to tie the game with 4:41 left, and the Wizards tied it twice more before taking their brief lead. Brown Jr. added seven in the fourth as Washington pushed Utah all the way to the finish line, a positive sign as the team’s focus turns to development and preparation for the future without a playoff berth on the way.

“I know we're going to keep competing," said Brooks. "We’ve got guys that are going to play hard. Brad [Beal] has led us all year in some tough situations and we've competed. We haven't got enough wins that we would like but we're right there with a lot of teams and just a couple of plays down the stretch and a lot of our games, but it's about growing and learning and competing and we're going to continue to do that these last five [games].”

Next up for Washington is a trip to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 P.M. ET.