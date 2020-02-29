Wizards lose 129-119 to Jazz to open four-game road trip

The Wizards (21-37) were defeated 129-119 by the Jazz (37-22) Friday night despite another standout performance from Bradley Beal. In the first outing of a four-game road trip, Beal totaled 42 points – his tenth 40-point game this season – to go along with 10 assists and five rebounds.

“In the first half we did a really good job defending,” Beal said postgame. “I think on both ends we played really good. I think third quarter – they’re a good team so they’re going to take care of the ball. They’re going to go in the rim. I think we kind of let their run get out of hand a little bit late in the third.”

The game was the third of Beal’s career with at least 40 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. He is the only player in franchise history with multiple 40-10-5 games. Beal scored his 25th point of the night on a put-back layup less than a minute into the second half, giving him at least 25 points for the 17th consecutive game, tying Walt Bellamy for the longest such streak in franchise history – a record that has stood since 1962.

The Wizards jumped out to an early lead with a 10-2 run, but the Jazz answered with a 16-5 run, led by nine points from Donovan Mitchell, to take a three-point lead. The difference in the early going was the shooting from beyond the arc. Utah hit 5-6 (.833) from three in the first quarter while Washington hit just 2-10 (.200). In the second quarter, the Wizards shot 6-8 (.750) from deep, including 3-4 (.750) from Beal alone. Beal scored 23 of his 42 points in the first half – and scored or assisted on 38 of the Wizards’ first 60 points.

Rui Hachimura finished the night with 15 points and seven rebounds, but did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 11 points on 5-5 (1.000) shooting with three rebounds and three steals. Hachimura has now made at least one 3-pointer in four of his last five games.

Over the first six minutes of the second half, the teams traded leads, but neither managed to create an advantage larger than two points. That was until Beal hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night to give Washington a 72-67 lead mid-way through the third. Utah countered quickly, taking a one-point lead as Bojan Bogdanovic hit triples on the next two possessions. With 2:08 left in the third, Troy Brown Jr. hit a three, assisted by Beal, to cut the Utah lead to 82-81. The Jazz, however, closed the quarter on an 8-0 run. As a team, the Wizards shot just 30.4% from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 15 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but a 14-2 run capped by a Beal three with 5:18 to go cut the Utah lead to three points. That turned out to be the Wizards final punch – the Jazz then ripped off a 15-5 run in just two minutes and didn’t look back, sustaining a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

Donovan Mitchell, who did not play in Washington’s first matchup with Utah this season, led the Jazz with 30 points.

The Wizards continue their road trip on Sunday at 8:30 P.M. against the Warriors (12-47). Two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 56 games with a broken left hand, is expected to make his return against Washington.