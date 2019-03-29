Wizards' trip continues in Utah on Friday

After snapping their losing streak on Wednesday against the Suns, the Wizards continue their West coast road trip on Friday against the Jazz. Earlier this month, the Jazz beat the Wizards convincingly in D.C., 116-95. Washington has lost six in a row overall to Utah, with the last win coming on February 18, 2015. The Wizards were eliminated from playoff contention with the Heat’s win on Thursday, while the Jazz clinched a playoff berth with the Kings’ loss to the Pelicans.

Game Info

Vivint Smart Home Arena | 9:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Jazz: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Donovan Mitchell, F – Joe Ingles, F – Derrick Favors, C – Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – doubtful), Devin Robinson (left hip strain – out)

Jazz: Dante Exum (right knee – out)

Storylines

Jazz present tall task, literally

The Jazz sport the NBA’s second best defense, giving up only 104.9 points per 100 possessions. Anchored by Rudy Gobert, opponents only give up 57.9% shooting within six feet of the basket, the second best rim protection in the league behind Milwaukee. The Jazz rank third in the NBA in blocks per game (5.8), with 2.2 of those coming from Gobert. Utah’s defensive rebound percentage of 76.2% leads the NBA, while their overall rebound rate (52.3%) is third in the league. The Wizards have struggled on the boards this season, but rank 11th in March in rebounding percentage (50.4%). Washington can build off its rebounding performance on Wednesday, when Thomas Bryant (career-high 19 rebounds), Jabari Parker (career-high 15), and Bobby Portis (9) combined for 43 rebounds. The Suns only had 48 as a team.

Develop and grow with six games left

With the Wizards eliminated from playoff hopes, the focus in the final six games will be development and growth. Washington will continue to give plenty of opportunities to its young players in Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, and Chasson Randle, especially with several players heading toward free agency. Scott Brooks has been looking at different lineups, such as playing Portis and Bryant together in the frontcourt and starting Brown Jr. Bradley Beal has focused on growth all season long, as he looks to finish with a strong all-NBA candidacy. Since John Wall was ruled out on December 29, Beal is averaging 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game in 40 games.

Tough environment in SLC

The Jazz have won eight of their last nine games, and Salt Lake City is always a tough place to play. Utah is 24-12 at home on the season, while the Wizards are 9-29 on the road. Since January 1, the Jazz are 17-4 at home, outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per 100 possessions. The Jazz have one of the liveliest crowds in the NBA, and the Wizards need to remain focused during the game. Limiting turnovers will be a key in the raucous environment, as every possession counts.