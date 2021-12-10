Preview: Wizards face streaking Jazz Saturday night in D.C.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards return to D.C. this Saturday night, hosting the Jazz at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is returning from a three-game road trip and coming off a win in Detroit on Wednesday night. Utah, winners of six games in a row, beat the Sixers by 22 points in Philadelphia on Thursday.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS JAZZ G Spencer Dinwiddie Mike Conley G Bradley Beal Donovan Mitchell F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Royce O’Neale F Deni Avdija Bojan Bogdanovic C Daniel Gafford Rudy Gobert

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out), Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols – out)

JAZZ: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards making one-game stop in D.C.

Saturday night’s home game at Capital One Arena is one of just five throughout the month of December and their only home game in a 10-game stretch from December 5 through December 23. Taking advantage of sparing opportunities at home, where Washington is 8-3 this season, is paramount given the difficulty of the team’s upcoming road trip. Washington’s looming six-game road trip features matchups with three of the top four teams in the NBA: Phoenix, Brooklyn and a second matchup with Utah less than a week after Saturday’s showdown.

Over their last six games, all of which have been wins, the Jazz lead the NBA in offensive rating (128.6) and rank second in net rating (17.7) – and have won by 20-or-more points four times. Donovan Mitchell, who leads the team with 24.6 points per game this season, is averaging just shy of 30.0 points per game during the team’s win streak (29.7). His 22-point night Thursday against the Sixers, fueled by five 3-pointers, snapped a four-game streak of 30-point games.While most eyes will be on Bradley Beal matching up with Mitchell in the backcourt, the frontcourt battle between Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell and Jazz center Rudy Gobert will play a significant role in the outcome of the game. Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 2.2 blocks and 14.7 rebounds per game, which would mark a new career high if he is able to maintain if for the remainder of the season. Gafford has recorded double-digit rebounds in four of his last seven games and is coming off a six-block outing against the Pistons on Wednesday. Against Gobert, Gafford is keeping his mindset simple.

“(I have to) just match the physicality,” Gafford said. “Rudy Gobert is a real physical guy, he plays aggressive, he does his job. He goes for rebounds and he blocks shots. He basically does everything I do but at an elite level. Playing at his level is going to be the main thing. Playing with a lot of physicality and coming out with energy in the first five minutes of the game.”

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.