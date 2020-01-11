Wizards look to stay hot at home Sunday against Jazz

The Wizards (13-25) will go for their fourth win in their last five games at Capital One Arena on Sunday, hosting the Utah Jazz (26-12) at 3:30 P.M. Washington is coming off a double-digit win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night while Utah has won eight straight games and 13 of its last 14.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 3:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Gary Payton II, G – Jordan McRae, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Ian Mahinmi

Jazz: G – Donovan Mitchell, G – Joe Ingles, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Royce O’Neale, C – Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness – questionable), Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – questionable), Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), Garrison Mathews (sprained right ankle – out), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Jazz: Mike Conley (left hamstring strain – out)

Storylines

Bertans looks fresh in return from nine-game absence

Davis Bertans, seeing his first action since missing nine games due to a quad strain, played a limited number of minutes (21) Friday night against the Hawks, but looked plenty healthy on his way to 14 points. Bertans came out aggressively, launching a pair of 3-pointers in his first minute on the court, and finished the night shooting 5-12 (.416) from the field and 3-8 (.375) from beyond the arc and recorded a game-high plus-21 rating. If Bertans’s post-injury explosiveness was at all in question, he put those doubt to rest quickly. After hitting his first three of the night, Bertans closed the first quarter with a bouncy baseline dunk and opened the second quarter with an aggressive driving layup with an Atlanta defender all over him.

“I wanted to keep his minutes under 20, I failed. He got 21,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks joked postgame. “He made some big shots. Even when he doesn’t make the shot, there is so much attention, Ish [Smith] was able to drive around his guy one-on-one because they have to be ready to help out because our bigs do a good job of trying to get DB [Davis Bertans] open so it created some opportunities for other guys.”

Wizards hoping for more injury relief this week

With Bertans back in the lineup, the Wizards are down to seven players on the injury report. Bradley Beal, who has missed the last five games and seven of the last eight with lower right leg soreness, is listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon. The good news for Wizards fans is that Thomas Bryant, who has been out since early December recovering from a right foot stress reaction, was upgraded to questionable for Sunday. It remains to be seen whether or not either will suit up against Utah, but the Wizards, who have been dramatically shorthanded for the last month, are slowly working their way back to full strength.

“Thomas Bryant will be a game time decision,” Brooks said Saturday after practice. “Brad [Beal] is probably the same thing. We’d love to have them both back, but we’re not going to put them out there until they’re absolutely ready. But they both practiced (Saturday), so that’s another good sign that they’re heading in the right direction.”

Jazz visit D.C. on a hot streak

Dating back to December 11, the Jazz have lost just once in 14 games – a three-point defeat in Miami on the last stop of a three-game East Coast road trip. In that time, Utah ranks second in offensive rating (117.7) – just 0.1 behind the leading Nuggets, ninth in defensive rating (107.3) and first in net rating (10.5). Guard Mike Conley has missed 16 of the last 17 games and will not play Sunday against the Wizards due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic carried the offense, each averaging over 20.0 points per game while Rudy Gobert anchors the defense. In the last month, Gobert is averaging 15.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, trailing only Portland’s Hassan Whiteside in each category. The Wizards, coming off a game in which they scored 29 second-chance points, the most they have scored in a game since 2016, will have their work cut out for them on the boards on Sunday.