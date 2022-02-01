Wizards injury update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning with tonight’s game at Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

The injury, which Beal suffered at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter at Memphis on January 29, was revealed following examination and testing by Wizards Head Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. William Postma and Hand Specialist Dr. Curtis Henn of MedStar Health in conjunction with Dr. Michelle Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and Monumental Basketball Chief of Athlete Care & Performance Dr. Daniel Medina.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 23.2 points, a career-high 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.