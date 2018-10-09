Wizards impressive in 110-98 win over Knicks

Box Score | Photos

The Wizards impressed on Monday night in New York with a 110-98 win over the Knicks. All five starters scored in double figures, led by Bradley Beal's 20 points. Jeff Green had 16 points, John Wall added 14 points and nine assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jason Smith scored 13 and 11 points respectively off the bench.

Some quick notes from the third preseason game of the 2018-19 season.

Green steps in for Morris

Keef Morris was a late scratch for the Wizards after dealing with a sore abdominal. Jeff Green did not know until his name was called, but he stepped in as the starter, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 field goals in 26 minutes. The Georgetown product had some thunderous dunks and impressive plays on both ends of the court. The Wizards featured Green at the ‘5’ in an extra small lineup with John Wall, Bradley Beal, Austin Rivers, and Otto Porter Jr. The Wizards love Green’s versatility, something that was once again on display on Monday night.

"It's all about us playing together, making sure we're playing smart basketball, and being on the same page," Green said postgame. "It starts on the defensive end."

Wall, Beal star with first unit

John Wall and Bradley Beal looked impressive in the Wizards’ win. The All-Star backcourt combined for 15 of the game’s first 21 points and had it going in the first three quarters. Beal led the Wizards with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 27 minutes. It was the most explosive he has looked all preseason, using his patented moves to get to the rim. Wall finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 27 minutes. He was extremely effective as a playmaker per usual, finding his teammates all night long.

"I definitely wanted to give them extended minutes tonight, give them more rhythm," Scott Brooks said postgame. "They had a great first quarter. It was good, they needed to get some rhythm. I thought it was really good. They played well. John (Wall) and Brad (Bradley Beal) defensively were really locked in. I challenge them all season long, they should be able to get ten rebounds combined, and they did.”

Along with Green, Ian Mahinmi and Otto Porter Jr. also provided the Wizards with solid minutes at Madison Square Garden. Porter had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with six rebounds, while Mahinmi had 11 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 20 minutes of action. Both Porter and Mahinmi were strong defensively and gave the Wizards key all-around efforts.

Bryant and Howard injury updates

Thomas Bryant took a nasty fall in the third quarter, but luckily escaped without a serious injury.

“He hyper-extended his left knee and sprained his left ankle," Brooks said postgame. "The swelling is not bad, so that is a good sign. We will see how he feels tomorrow.”

It was unfortunate for the second-year player, especially after he had seven points and six rebounds in seven minutes in the first half.

Dwight Howard (back) did not play on Monday, and was flown back to D.C. to get a pain-relieving injection. He suffered a "minor setback," according to Brooks, and will probably be back on the court at the end of the week.

Next: The Wizards will practice on Tuesday before heading to Detroit. They take on the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00pm at Little Caesars Arena.