Wizards host Raptors in Saturday night showdown

The Wizards will resume play on Saturday when they take on the revamped Raptors at home at 7:00pm. Toronto, now with Kawhi Leonard and minus DeMar DeRozan, is coming off a 113-101 win over the Celtics on Friday night, while the Wizards will look for their first win after losing on a last second shot on Thursday to the Heat, 113-112. Leonard, however, will not play due to rest on a back-to-back.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBC Sports Washington/NBA TV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Ian Mahinmi

Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Danny Green, F – O.G. Anunoby, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Gluteal Soreness – Out)

Raptors: Delon Wright (Left Adductor Strain – Out), Kawhi Leonard (Rest - Out)

Storylines

Playoff rematch, but new look Raptors

Last season, the Raptors eliminated the Wizards in the first round of the playoffs in six games. That Toronto team, and many of their teams before that, was fueled by a backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Now, with DeRozan in San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in Toronto, this team is a bit different on paper.

Nick Nurse, who replaced the dismissed Dwane Casey, is now the Raptors’ head coach, but they’re still the hard-nosed, deep Raptors team the Wizards saw last season. The Raptors feature Leonard, Lowry, and several versatile guards and wings, along with veteran big men Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka.

Howard’s status, Raptors’ health

After missing the opener with gluteal soreness, Dwight Howard will not play on Saturday. He’s practiced in full all week, but the Wizards are not rushing him back as he gets back into game shape. On Thursday, the Wizards missed Howard down low, getting out-rebounded 55-40 and giving up 22 offensive rebounds to the Heat on Thursday. Ian Mahinmi would once again start in Howard’s place if he misses Saturday’s game.

For the Raptors, as aforementioned, Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight due to rest. Expect O.G. Anunoby to step in for him and C.J. Miles to play a bit more. Also, Delon Wright has missed the team’s first two games and will remain out. The Raptors have plenty of depth at point guard with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, but Wright is an important part of the team’s bench unit.

Sticking to the script

During training camp and all preseason, the Wizards emphasized shooting more 3-pointers and getting to the rim. Washington only took 26 triples in the home opener to go along with 42 shots in the paint and 13 midrange. The team will look to increase the number of 3-pointers and take a few less midrange shots on Saturday. Eliminating bad midrange shots is the goal here, though Brooks has emphasized not passing up open shots. Ultimately, it’s all about good shot selection for the Wizards offensively.

Schedule factors

The Raptors played the Celtics on Friday night, and flew into Washington postgame for the second night of a back-to-back. The Raptors will play five of their first six games at home, with this being their lone road game during that stretch.

The Wizards will look to make of the most of their rest advantage. Washington will hit the road Sunday for a 10-day, five-game road trip out West.