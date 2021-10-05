Wizards to host Open Practice presented by Capital One at Morgan State University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of the NBA’s 75th season, the Washington Wizards are returning to their Baltimore roots for their annual Open Practice presented by Capital One on Monday, October 11. The event will be hosted in partnership with Morgan State University at the Hill Field House (1700 E Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD 21251) beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Morgan State University students and facility, as well as local fans, will be able to watch the open practice and scrimmage as the Wizards continue to prepare for the upcoming season. Wizards Dancers and G-Wiz will join the entire Wizards roster and coaching staff to celebrate the event.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free collectible t-shirt courtesy of Capital One (attached). Those attending are encouraged to park in the North Campus garage and should enter through the main concourse doors.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP by visiting this LINK.

This event marks the first open practice the team has held at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). The Wizards remain committed to promoting and supporting HBCUs in the local DMV area.