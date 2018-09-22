Wizards to host Open Practice Presented by Capital One Bank

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards will host their annual Open Practice Presented by Capital One Bank on Friday, Sept. 28, at 6:00 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights.

The event is open to the public and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 500 fans through the door will receive a free T-shirt while the first 200 fans will receive a pass to participate in a post-practice autograph session with select Wizards players.

Activities planned for the event in addition to the open practice and team scrimmage include a dunk contest, half-court shooting contest, performances by the Wizards Dancers and Wiz Kids and music from the Ballou High School Band.

Fans interested in attending the open practice are encouraged to RSVP here.

Doors for the open practice will open at 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to travel to the event via Uber by entering in Entertainment and Sports Arena as the address or by Metro via the Congress Heights station on the green line.