Wizards host Nuggets Saturday night

The Wizards (10-24) host the Nuggets (24-10) Saturday night at 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in the second game of a home back-to-back. Washington looks to rebound from a loss last night to the Portland Trail Blazers while Denver, playing in the third game of a five-game road trip, is coming off a win over the Pacers on Thursday night.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Gary Payton II, G – Troy Brown Jr., F – Johnathan Williams, C – Ian Mahinmi

Nuggets: G – Jamal Murray, G – Will Barton, F – Gary Harris, F – Paul Millsap, C – Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness – questionable), Davis Bertans (right quad strain – out), Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Nuggets: Bol Bol (left foot injury management – out)

Storylines

Beal’s status

Bradley Beal, who has missed three of the last four games with lower right leg soreness, is considered day-to-day, according to Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. After missing games against New York and Miami in the last week, Beal returned against the Magic on Wednesday, but re-aggravated the injury and sat out Friday night’s game against the Blazers. Brooks reiterated that he does not believe the injury is serious and that they will continue to be cautious. Beal, who saw a 194-game streak of games played end due to this injury, noted following the game against Orlando that he recognizes that magnitude of a streak like that, but that his priority is taking care of his body.

“I’m the type of guy where if it’s not broken, I’m going to play,” Beal said. “But at the same time, I also don’t want to have an injury that’s lingering from here on through the rest of the year – those are some of the worst ones to have. If I can nip it in the bud, that’s great. If it’s something I’ll have to play through, then I’ll do so. But I’m trusting our staff and myself and making sure I’m 100 percent before I step on the floor.”

McRae shining in Beal’s absence

In the last week, Bradley Beal has missed three games managing his lower right leg soreness, requiring a number of Wizards to step up in his absence. First among that group has been Jordan McRae who has scored 20-plus points in each of those three games, including a season-best 35-point performance against the Blazers on Friday that fell one point shy of his career high. McRae has done a little bit of everything for the Wizards in those three games. He’s served as a playmaker, recording eight assists against the Heat; a shooter, converting on 60.8% of his threes in those three games; and has played an important role in Washington’s shorthanded defense.

“I'm just trying to do whatever I can to win,” McRae said after the Portland game. “With the absence of a lot of guys on our team, we need guys to not try and fulfill anybody else's role, but just fulfill your role and do it more.”

Nuggets on fire entering matchup with Wizards

The Wizards and Nuggets last met on November 26 in Denver – a 117-104 Nuggets win and their tenth win in 11 games. This time around, Denver enters having won 10 of its last 12 games dating back to December 12. Early in the season, it was the Nuggets’ defense that separated them from their opponents, but on this most recent run of success, it’s been their scoring that has made the difference. Denver leads the league in offensive rating (117.5) by 2.5 points per game since December 12 and has scored 115-plus points in three of its last four games.

Since December 12, Nikola Jokic has been dominant, averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, but has not hit double-digit rebounds or assists in each of the last three games. In that time, much of the playmaking has gone through the guards – Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Gary Harris – each of whom are averaging five-plus assists in that span. That depth and offensive versatility is Denver’s greatest strength. The ability of the Washington bench, which has scored 80, 57 and 76 points in three games this week, to keep up with Denver’s elite depth will be vital against a Nuggets team that can win a number of different ways.