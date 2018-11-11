Wizards host Magic to open five-game homestand

The Wizards will begin their five-game homestand on Monday night against the Magic at 7:00 p.m. These two teams met in Orlando on Friday, with the Magic coming up on top 117-108. TThe Magic defeated the Knicks in a blowout on Sunday night, and will be on the second night of a road back-to-back.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Dwight Howard

Magic: G – D.J. Augustin, G – Evan Fournier, F – Wes Iwundu, F – Aaron Gordon, C – Nikola Vucevic

Injury Report

Wizards: None

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle – out), Timofey Mozgov (sore right knee – out)

Storylines

Homestand begins

Monday’s game is the first of five straight home games for the Wizards, the team’s longest homestand of the season. Washington has been on the road for eight of its first 12 games, and this will give the team a chance to feel more comfortable at home for the 10 days leading up to Thanksgiving. The Wizards are 54-32 in the past two-plus seasons at home.

The Wizards will take on the Magic, Cavaliers, Nets, Trail Blazers, and Clippers during this homestand. The Magic, Cavaliers, and Nets are all sub-.500 teams, while the Trail Blazers and Clippers have gotten out to good starts in the Western Conference. Washington has played both Western Conference teams already this season on the road, defeating Portland in overtime and falling to Los Angeles.

Keys to victory

In Friday’s loss in Orlando, the Wizards struggled to defend the Magic until Washington almost mounted a 25-point comeback in the fourth quarter. Orlando shot 51.2% from the field, with seven players scoring in double figures. Despite their hot shooting and offensive efficiency on Friday, the Magic still rank 26th in overall shooting (43.6%) and 3-point shooting (32.2%) and 28th in points per game (102.6) and points per possession (102.2 per 100). The Wizards should be able to clean up their defense from Friday and build off of Saturday’s win against the Heat to stifle the Magic at home.

The Wizards out-rebounded the Heat 48-38 in their last game, the first time the team has out-rebounded its opponent this season. Dwight Howard led the way with 16 rebounds and had seven of Washington’s 17 offensive rebounds. Washington also forced 19 Miami turnovers for 28 points on Saturday, and rank third in the NBA in turnovers forced (17.6). If the Wizards can limit their opponents to extending possessions and continue to force turnovers, it will go a long way to getting the defense back on track.

Offensively, Jeff Green and Austin Rivers gave the Wizards a big boost off the bench on Saturday, combining for 37 points. John Wall and Bradley Beal did their thing, but Green and Rivers helped build and sustain the team’s lead in the win. Washington closed with a lineup of Wall, Beal, Rivers, Green, and Howard to win the game. The Wizards will look to continue to get those bench contributions starting on Monday.

Other notes

- The Wizards will honor Veterans Day during Monday’s game.

- Washington has won 17 of 21 games between the two teams since the 2013-14 season.

- The Wizards rank 4th in free throws made and 6th in free throws attempted; the Magic rank last in both categories.