Wizards to host Hall Of Fame Night on April 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a celebration honoring DMV NBA Hall of Fame members, the Wizards will host Hall of Fame Night presented by Moët & Chandon on Friday, April 1 when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.

The first 7,800 fans attending Friday’s game will receive a Wes Unseld bobblehead featuring the classic white with red stripes Bullets jersey that launched in 1974. The championship trophy will be on the base to represent winning the 1978 NBA Championship.

This celebration caps off the September induction of former Bullets/Wizards players Bob Dandridge, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace and locally affiliated members of the NBA into the Naismith Hall of Fame. Select members of the NBA Hall of Fame from the DMV and their families will be present for a special halftime ceremony including Dave Bing, Bernard King, Spencer Haywood and Rod Thorn. Participants will also be showcased on the team’s digital platforms.

In addition, numerous Bullets/Wizards alums will be in attendance, including Phil Chenier, Drew Gooden, Harvey Grant, Jason Smith, and many more.

Fans interested in attending Hall of Fame Night presented by Moët & Chandon should visit the team website. To learn more about the Washington Wizards Alumni Association presented Michelob Ultra visit this LINK.